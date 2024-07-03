Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
432.94
401.19
377.05
344.24
370.78
Excise Duty
66.03
61.13
55.87
52.4
56.54
Net Sales
366.91
340.06
321.18
291.84
314.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.49
12.03
8.22
9.67
9.68
Total Income
378.4
352.08
329.4
301.5
323.92
Total Expenditure
313.88
278.47
270.12
244.98
256.7
PBIDT
64.52
73.61
59.28
56.53
67.22
Interest
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.06
PBDT
64.47
73.56
59.24
56.47
67.16
Depreciation
2.37
2.34
2.36
2.43
2.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.86
17.94
16.04
13.83
16.5
Deferred Tax
-0.08
-0.06
0.41
0
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
46.33
53.35
40.42
40.22
48.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
46.33
53.35
40.42
40.22
48.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
46.33
53.35
40.42
40.22
48.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.86
2.14
1.62
1.62
1.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
100
0
100
100
Equity
24.89
24.89
24.89
24.89
24.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.58
21.64
18.45
19.37
21.39
PBDTM(%)
17.57
21.63
18.44
19.34
21.37
PATM(%)
12.62
15.68
12.58
13.78
15.34
