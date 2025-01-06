Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
472.08
445.97
82.61
154.31
Depreciation
-9.96
-10.18
-9.51
-6.07
Tax paid
-122.63
-112.56
-15.78
-54.67
Working capital
277.2
332.69
41.59
-55.74
Other operating items
Operating
616.69
655.91
98.89
37.82
Capital expenditure
13.68
1.04
163.33
15
Free cash flow
630.37
656.95
262.22
52.82
Equity raised
1,311.79
670.45
514.32
292.99
Investing
-0.37
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
137.1
Dividends paid
33.18
0
0
4.97
Net in cash
1,974.97
1,327.41
776.55
487.9
