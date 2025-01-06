iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

127.34
(-5.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

Bhansali Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

472.08

445.97

82.61

154.31

Depreciation

-9.96

-10.18

-9.51

-6.07

Tax paid

-122.63

-112.56

-15.78

-54.67

Working capital

277.2

332.69

41.59

-55.74

Other operating items

Operating

616.69

655.91

98.89

37.82

Capital expenditure

13.68

1.04

163.33

15

Free cash flow

630.37

656.95

262.22

52.82

Equity raised

1,311.79

670.45

514.32

292.99

Investing

-0.37

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

137.1

Dividends paid

33.18

0

0

4.97

Net in cash

1,974.97

1,327.41

776.55

487.9

Bhansali Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.