|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,393.95
1,291.94
1,104.33
1,031.69
yoy growth (%)
7.89
16.98
7.04
64.76
Raw materials
-748.59
-685.1
-893.33
-744.05
As % of sales
53.7
53.02
80.89
72.11
Employee costs
-72.59
-67.97
-28.7
-37.42
As % of sales
5.2
5.26
2.59
3.62
Other costs
-109.55
-92.26
-95.95
-95.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.85
7.14
8.68
9.28
Operating profit
463.19
446.6
86.34
154.42
OPM
33.22
34.56
7.81
14.96
Depreciation
-9.96
-10.18
-9.51
-6.07
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.63
-0.11
-7.73
Other income
19.01
10.18
5.9
13.69
Profit before tax
472.08
445.97
82.61
154.31
Taxes
-122.63
-112.56
-15.78
-54.67
Tax rate
-25.97
-25.23
-19.1
-35.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
349.45
333.41
66.82
99.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
349.45
333.41
66.82
99.63
yoy growth (%)
4.81
398.93
-32.93
179.64
NPM
25.06
25.8
6.05
9.65
