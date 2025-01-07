iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

129.76
(1.90%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,393.95

1,291.94

1,104.33

1,031.69

yoy growth (%)

7.89

16.98

7.04

64.76

Raw materials

-748.59

-685.1

-893.33

-744.05

As % of sales

53.7

53.02

80.89

72.11

Employee costs

-72.59

-67.97

-28.7

-37.42

As % of sales

5.2

5.26

2.59

3.62

Other costs

-109.55

-92.26

-95.95

-95.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.85

7.14

8.68

9.28

Operating profit

463.19

446.6

86.34

154.42

OPM

33.22

34.56

7.81

14.96

Depreciation

-9.96

-10.18

-9.51

-6.07

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.63

-0.11

-7.73

Other income

19.01

10.18

5.9

13.69

Profit before tax

472.08

445.97

82.61

154.31

Taxes

-122.63

-112.56

-15.78

-54.67

Tax rate

-25.97

-25.23

-19.1

-35.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

349.45

333.41

66.82

99.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

349.45

333.41

66.82

99.63

yoy growth (%)

4.81

398.93

-32.93

179.64

NPM

25.06

25.8

6.05

9.65

