Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.89
16.59
16.59
16.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
896.49
1,049.67
963.81
664.26
Net Worth
921.38
1,066.26
980.4
680.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.68
17.86
17.7
17.54
Total Liabilities
939.06
1,084.12
998.1
698.39
Fixed Assets
151.51
139.98
144.53
140.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.13
1.13
1.13
1.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.36
0.25
0.34
0.56
Networking Capital
578.74
663.26
643.44
402.42
Inventories
135.83
170.81
197.42
112.87
Inventory Days
51.69
31.88
Sundry Debtors
229.93
237.96
282.41
290.74
Debtor Days
73.94
82.13
Other Current Assets
328.65
335.95
273.12
77.67
Sundry Creditors
-90.32
-62.32
-69.82
-36.18
Creditor Days
18.28
10.22
Other Current Liabilities
-25.35
-19.14
-39.69
-42.68
Cash
207.32
279.5
208.66
153.1
Total Assets
939.06
1,084.12
998.1
698.4
