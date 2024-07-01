Board of Directors ofthe Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered the following: Convening of 40th Annual Gen eral Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, 29th June, 2024 at 11.00 a .m. at Walchand Hirachand Hall, 4th Floor, Indian Merchant Chambers, Veer Nariman Road , Churchgate, Mumbai at 11:00 A .M. Fixed the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Saturday, 22nd June, 2024 to Friday, 28th June, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding the 40th AGM and payment of Dividend to Equity shareholders. Members holding shares as on the closing hours of Friday, 2 1st June, 2024 shall be entitled for Dividend. The Board took note of the proposed enhancemen t of production Capacity of ABS from 75000 TPA to 200000 TPA (earlier 145000 TPA) at Companys existing plants at Abu Road (Rajasthan) and Satnoor (Madhya Pradesh ) and appointment of Toyo Engineering India Private Limited (TOYO) as Engineering Con sultant for Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and Capex Estimation. Post appointment of TOYO, entire project fundamentals (viz. technical feasibility, space constraints, cost effective equipment sizing, actual site conditions, sectional capa city balancing etc.) were reviewed / re-visited in totality. After detailed analysis it was concluded that overall ABS capacity of 200000 TPA can be achieved at the existing plants and will be a better option as compared to the earlier proposal of 145000 TPA, especially in light of the development that Environment clearance for 200000 TPA is now received. Convening of 40th Annual General Meeting. Attached are the voting results of the businesses transacted at 40th AGM along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)