|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|1
|100
|Interim 2
|Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 42 read with Schedule III and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today had, inter alia: 1. Declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Re.1/- (100 %) per Equity Share (of the face value of Re.1 each) for financial year 2024-25, subject to deduction of tax at source; 2. Fixed Thursday, 31st October, 2024 as the record date for determining entitlements of shareholders to receive the 2nd Interim Dividend for financial year 2024-25. The 2nd Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 08th November, 2024.
|Dividend
|12 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|1
|100
|Interim 1
|Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 42 read with Schedule III and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today had, inter alia: Declared 1st Interim Dividend of Re.1/- (100 %) per Equity Share (of the face value of Re.1 each) for financial year 2024-25, subject to deduction of tax at source;
|Dividend
|20 Apr 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|1
|100
|Final
|Board of Directors ofthe Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered the following: Recommended a Final Dividend of Re. l (100%) per Equ ity Share (of face value of Re. l each) for the financial year ended 31st March , 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting. The said Dividend will be paid on or before 02nd July, 2024. Board at its meeting held today fixed 21st June, 2024 as Record date for final dividend 2023-24.
|Dividend
|27 Jan 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|1
|100
|Interim 3
|Declared 3rd Interim Dividend of Re.1/- (100 %) per Equity Share (of the face value of Re.1 each) for financial year 2023-24, subject to deduction of tax at source;
