Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

BHANSALI ENGINEERING POLYMERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 21st October 2024 at Mumbai wherein the following business shall inter alia be considered: a. Approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 b. Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 42 read with Schedule III and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today had, inter alia: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, after the Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors; 2. Declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Re.1/- (100 %) per Equity Share (of the face value of Re.1 each) for financial year 2024-25, subject to deduction of tax at source; 3. Fixed Thursday, 31st October, 2024 as the record date for determining entitlements of shareholders to receive the 2nd Interim Dividend for financial year 2024-25. The 2nd Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 08th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

BHANSALI ENGINEERING POLYMERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 b. Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 42 read with Schedule III and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today had, inter alia: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, after the Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors; 2. Declared 1st Interim Dividend of Re.1/- (100 %) per Equity Share (of the face value of Re.1 each) for financial year 2024-25, subject to deduction of tax at source; 3. Fixed Thursday, the 25th July, 2024 as the Record date for determining entitlements of shareholders to receive 1st Interim Dividend for financial year 2024-25. The 1st Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 02nd August, 2024. The Board at its meeting held today declared 1st Interim Dividend 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.07.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

BHANSALI ENGINEERING POLYMERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. This is further to earlier intimation dated 8th April, 2024 intimating about the Board Meeting being scheduled on Saturday, 20th April, 2024. Board of Directors will also, if considered appropriate recommend the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to Shareholders Approval. BHANSALI ENGINEERING POLYMERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is further to earlier intimation dated 8th April, 2024 intimating about the Board Meeting being scheduled on Saturday, 20th April, 2024. Board of Directors will also, if considered appropriate recommend the final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to Shareholders Approval. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2024) Board of Directors ofthe Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, considered the following: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2 024 and took note of the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company; 2 . Recommended a Final Dividend of Re. l (100%) per Equ ity Share (of face value of Re. l each) for the financial year ended 31st March , 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting. The said Dividend will be paid on or before 02nd July, 2024. 3. Convening of 40th Annual Gen eral Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Saturday, 29th June, 2024 at 11.00 a .m. at Walchand Hirachand Hall, 4th Floor, Indian Merchant Chambers, Veer Nariman Road , Churchgate, Mumbai at 11:00 A .M. 4. Fixed the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Saturday, 22nd June, 2024 to Friday, 28th June, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding the 40th AGM and payment of Dividend to Equity shareholders. Members holding shares as on the closing hours of Friday, 2 1st June, 2024 shall be entitled for Dividend. 5. The Board took note of the proposed enhancemen t of production Capacity of ABS from 75000 TPA to 200000 TPA (earlier 145000 TPA) at Companys existing plants at Abu Road (Rajasthan) and Satnoor (Madhya Pradesh ) and appointment of Toyo Engineering India Private Limited (TOYO) as Engineering Con sultant for Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and Capex Estimation. Post appointment of TOYO, entire project fundamentals (viz. technical feasibility, space constraints, cost effective equipment sizing, actual site conditions, sectional capa city balancing etc.) were reviewed / re-visited in totality. After detailed analysis it was concluded that overall ABS capacity of 200000 TPA can be achieved at the existing plants and will be a better option as compared to the earlier proposal of 145000 TPA, especially in light of the development that Environment clearance for 200000 TPA is now received. Moreover, increase in the capacity from 145000 to 200000 TPA would hardly require any additional engineering efforts from TOYO. The realistic project cost for 200000 TPA ABS capacity will be arrived based on TOYOs report (expected in June 2024). The expansion will be funded through internal accruals and likely to be implemented by March, 2026 The Board Meeting commenced at 11 :30 am and concluded at pm. We hereby enclose the following: 1. Audit Report on Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31s1 March, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Copy of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Declaration from the Joint Managing Director cum CFO with respect to unmodified opinion on Financial Results, as received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. You are requested to take the same on record. Final dividend will be paid on or before 2nd July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Mar 2024 31 Mar 2024

Change in Management Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Cessation

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024