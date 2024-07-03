Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Summary

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited (BEPL) was incorporated on 9 Apr.84 under the name Bhansali Steels. It commenced business on 16 May 84. It changed its name to Bhansali Engineering Polymers on 4 Jan.86 by setting up a project for the manufacture of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins. A fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on 23 Jan.86. The company is engaged in manufacturing of ABS and SAN resins which is classified under the category of Highly Specialized Engineering Thermoplastics and is presently having manufacturing facilities at Abu Road, Rajasthan and Satnoor, Madhya Pradesh.BEPL has been promoted by B M Bhansali and P R Bhansali in association with the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam (MPAVN), an industrial development corporation of the state government of Madhya Pradesh. Anand Swarup Gupta is the Chairman and B M Bhansali is the Managing Director of the company.In May 89, the company came out with a public issue of 36 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 3.6 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 25.25-cr project to manufacture 6000 tpa of ABS resin in technical collaboration with Sumitomo Chemical Engineering Company, Japan The plant is located in the Chindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.Companys product is well established in the international market & confident that will achieved higher export growth in coming years. Company has received ISO 9002 Quality Standard Certificate from KPMG for manufacture & marketing of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) ploymers and Compounds. During 1999-2000, the company has entered into an agreement with M/s Polychem Ltd, for acquiring their ABS/SAN unit at Vadodara as a going concern. The company installed new FBC boiler and commissioned it. The capacity of ABS/SAN was expanded from 27000 TPA to 30000 TPA. As part of the expansion in production capacity of ABS Resins, the installed capacity was increased from 30000 TPA to 48000 TPA during 2003-04 .The Company commissioned the compounding capacity expansion project at its Abu Road plant from existing 100 KTPA to 137 KTPA in 2018-19. It incorporated a Joint Venture Company, Bhansali Nippon A&L Private Limited in 2020-21. It enhanced the capacity of both ABS Production plants resulting an increase in the Overall ABS production from 65,000 TPA to 75,000 TPA which became effective from 1st April, 2022.