Summary

Kothari Petrochemicals Limited (KPL), incorporated in April, 1989 is the manufacturer of Poly Iso Butylene (PIB), with the capacity of 24000 tones per annum. This accounts for 90% of the total production in the country. During the period 2016-17, the Company acquired the entire share capital of KPL HK held by KPL SG and thereby KPL HK has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Both subsidiary companies have filed application for striking off / de-registration in their respective host countries and the companies are under the process of winding up. Investments made in both the subsidiaries were repatriated to India during the period under review. The Company informed the Stock Exchange on winding up / de-registration application filed the subsidiary by companies.To augment supply of raw material from the local source, the Company commissioned Lean Poly Iso Butylene Feed Stock (LBPFS) plant in September 2016 and meet additional requirement of steam and power for this plant as well as the existing PIB plant, a 2 MW captive power plant was commissioned in December 2017 with all necessary statutory clearances to meet 100% requirement of quality power and steam at a controlled cost.In 2018, the company achieved a production of 16,242 MT, which translates to a capacity utilisation of 94% (basis of Kvis 10 operation) in terms of 950 MW PIB. However, production got affected during November 2017 when the newly erected Captive power plant was commissioned and synchronised wi

