Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Share Price

190.75
(-5.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:55 AM

  • Open204.1
  • Day's High204.79
  • 52 Wk High267.42
  • Prev. Close201.07
  • Day's Low190.2
  • 52 Wk Low 108.15
  • Turnover (lac)98.55
  • P/E18.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.9
  • EPS11.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,122.5
  • Div. Yield0.87
Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

204.1

Prev. Close

201.07

Turnover(Lac.)

98.55

Day's High

204.79

Day's Low

190.2

52 Week's High

267.42

52 Week's Low

108.15

Book Value

47.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,122.5

P/E

18.07

EPS

11.13

Divi. Yield

0.87

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.42%

Institutions: 0.42%

Non-Institutions: 28.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.19

59.19

59.19

59.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

187.36

132.88

96.64

63.94

Net Worth

246.55

192.07

155.83

123.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

381.52

226.83

273.15

194.65

yoy growth (%)

68.19

-16.95

40.32

-11.3

Raw materials

-246.8

-128.57

-171.93

-119.95

As % of sales

64.69

56.68

62.94

61.62

Employee costs

-18.18

-16.95

-14.59

-12.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

48.17

31.47

22.9

14.46

Depreciation

-5.53

-5.5

-5.53

-3.6

Tax paid

-13.18

-8.93

-6.01

-4.89

Working capital

8.13

8.68

-11.14

-17.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

68.19

-16.95

40.32

-11.3

Op profit growth

46.45

23.14

55.17

48.57

EBIT growth

50.75

29.74

57

38.53

Net profit growth

45.87

22.99

91.4

64.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

212.65

279.06

335.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

212.65

279.06

335.51

Other Operating Income

1.59

1.16

1.58

Other Income

3.15

3.19

2.71

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

657.5

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,954.65

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561.1

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.03

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.44

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari

Managing Director

Arjun B Kothari

Independent Director

S Sundarraman

Independent Director

V V SuryaRau

Whole-time Director

M. Rajavel

Independent Director

Brij Mohan Bansal

Independent Director

GAUTAM ROY

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Priya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd

Summary

Kothari Petrochemicals Limited (KPL), incorporated in April, 1989 is the manufacturer of Poly Iso Butylene (PIB), with the capacity of 24000 tones per annum. This accounts for 90% of the total production in the country. During the period 2016-17, the Company acquired the entire share capital of KPL HK held by KPL SG and thereby KPL HK has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Both subsidiary companies have filed application for striking off / de-registration in their respective host countries and the companies are under the process of winding up. Investments made in both the subsidiaries were repatriated to India during the period under review. The Company informed the Stock Exchange on winding up / de-registration application filed the subsidiary by companies.To augment supply of raw material from the local source, the Company commissioned Lean Poly Iso Butylene Feed Stock (LBPFS) plant in September 2016 and meet additional requirement of steam and power for this plant as well as the existing PIB plant, a 2 MW captive power plant was commissioned in December 2017 with all necessary statutory clearances to meet 100% requirement of quality power and steam at a controlled cost.In 2018, the company achieved a production of 16,242 MT, which translates to a capacity utilisation of 94% (basis of Kvis 10 operation) in terms of 950 MW PIB. However, production got affected during November 2017 when the newly erected Captive power plant was commissioned and synchronised wi
Company FAQs

What is the Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd share price today?

The Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹190.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹1122.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd is 18.07 and 4.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹108.15 and ₹267.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd?

Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.29%, 3 Years at 41.55%, 1 Year at 39.68%, 6 Month at 39.42%, 3 Month at -9.26% and 1 Month at -2.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.98 %
Institutions - 0.43 %
Public - 28.59 %

