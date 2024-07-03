Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹204.1
Prev. Close₹201.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹98.55
Day's High₹204.79
Day's Low₹190.2
52 Week's High₹267.42
52 Week's Low₹108.15
Book Value₹47.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,122.5
P/E18.07
EPS11.13
Divi. Yield0.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.19
59.19
59.19
59.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
187.36
132.88
96.64
63.94
Net Worth
246.55
192.07
155.83
123.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
381.52
226.83
273.15
194.65
yoy growth (%)
68.19
-16.95
40.32
-11.3
Raw materials
-246.8
-128.57
-171.93
-119.95
As % of sales
64.69
56.68
62.94
61.62
Employee costs
-18.18
-16.95
-14.59
-12.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
48.17
31.47
22.9
14.46
Depreciation
-5.53
-5.5
-5.53
-3.6
Tax paid
-13.18
-8.93
-6.01
-4.89
Working capital
8.13
8.68
-11.14
-17.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.19
-16.95
40.32
-11.3
Op profit growth
46.45
23.14
55.17
48.57
EBIT growth
50.75
29.74
57
38.53
Net profit growth
45.87
22.99
91.4
64.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
212.65
279.06
335.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
212.65
279.06
335.51
Other Operating Income
1.59
1.16
1.58
Other Income
3.15
3.19
2.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
657.5
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,954.65
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561.1
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.03
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.44
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari
Managing Director
Arjun B Kothari
Independent Director
S Sundarraman
Independent Director
V V SuryaRau
Whole-time Director
M. Rajavel
Independent Director
Brij Mohan Bansal
Independent Director
GAUTAM ROY
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Priya
Summary
Kothari Petrochemicals Limited (KPL), incorporated in April, 1989 is the manufacturer of Poly Iso Butylene (PIB), with the capacity of 24000 tones per annum. This accounts for 90% of the total production in the country. During the period 2016-17, the Company acquired the entire share capital of KPL HK held by KPL SG and thereby KPL HK has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Both subsidiary companies have filed application for striking off / de-registration in their respective host countries and the companies are under the process of winding up. Investments made in both the subsidiaries were repatriated to India during the period under review. The Company informed the Stock Exchange on winding up / de-registration application filed the subsidiary by companies.To augment supply of raw material from the local source, the Company commissioned Lean Poly Iso Butylene Feed Stock (LBPFS) plant in September 2016 and meet additional requirement of steam and power for this plant as well as the existing PIB plant, a 2 MW captive power plant was commissioned in December 2017 with all necessary statutory clearances to meet 100% requirement of quality power and steam at a controlled cost.In 2018, the company achieved a production of 16,242 MT, which translates to a capacity utilisation of 94% (basis of Kvis 10 operation) in terms of 950 MW PIB. However, production got affected during November 2017 when the newly erected Captive power plant was commissioned and synchronised wi
The Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹190.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹1122.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd is 18.07 and 4.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹108.15 and ₹267.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.29%, 3 Years at 41.55%, 1 Year at 39.68%, 6 Month at 39.42%, 3 Month at -9.26% and 1 Month at -2.24%.
