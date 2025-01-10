Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.19
59.19
59.19
59.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
187.36
132.88
96.64
63.94
Net Worth
246.55
192.07
155.83
123.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0
22.84
12.05
3.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.58
13.64
10.31
9.7
Total Liabilities
265.13
228.55
178.19
136.71
Fixed Assets
131.51
124.36
111
98.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
73.52
41.24
33.35
15.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.83
0.29
0.46
0.37
Networking Capital
47.56
48.1
24.21
7.55
Inventories
30.96
33.46
25.84
17.65
Inventory Days
24.72
28.4
Sundry Debtors
58.67
46.96
28.98
18.81
Debtor Days
27.72
30.26
Other Current Assets
12.6
9.76
14.7
5.45
Sundry Creditors
-43.45
-35.48
-39.29
-28.75
Creditor Days
37.58
46.26
Other Current Liabilities
-11.22
-6.6
-6.02
-5.6
Cash
11.71
14.57
9.16
14.79
Total Assets
265.13
228.56
178.18
136.69
