|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
381.52
226.83
273.15
194.65
yoy growth (%)
68.19
-16.95
40.32
-11.3
Raw materials
-246.8
-128.57
-171.93
-119.95
As % of sales
64.69
56.68
62.94
61.62
Employee costs
-18.18
-16.95
-14.59
-12.39
As % of sales
4.76
7.47
5.34
6.36
Other costs
-66.74
-47.31
-59.01
-44.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.49
20.85
21.6
22.86
Operating profit
49.78
33.99
27.6
17.78
OPM
13.04
14.98
10.1
9.13
Depreciation
-5.53
-5.5
-5.53
-3.6
Interest expense
-0.61
-0.88
-2.04
-1.41
Other income
4.54
3.87
2.88
1.7
Profit before tax
48.17
31.47
22.9
14.46
Taxes
-13.18
-8.93
-6.01
-4.89
Tax rate
-27.36
-28.37
-26.28
-33.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
34.99
22.54
16.88
9.57
Exceptional items
-2.1
0
1.44
0
Net profit
32.88
22.54
18.32
9.57
yoy growth (%)
45.87
22.99
91.4
64.89
NPM
8.61
9.93
6.71
4.91
