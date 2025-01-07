iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

190.68
(0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

381.52

226.83

273.15

194.65

yoy growth (%)

68.19

-16.95

40.32

-11.3

Raw materials

-246.8

-128.57

-171.93

-119.95

As % of sales

64.69

56.68

62.94

61.62

Employee costs

-18.18

-16.95

-14.59

-12.39

As % of sales

4.76

7.47

5.34

6.36

Other costs

-66.74

-47.31

-59.01

-44.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.49

20.85

21.6

22.86

Operating profit

49.78

33.99

27.6

17.78

OPM

13.04

14.98

10.1

9.13

Depreciation

-5.53

-5.5

-5.53

-3.6

Interest expense

-0.61

-0.88

-2.04

-1.41

Other income

4.54

3.87

2.88

1.7

Profit before tax

48.17

31.47

22.9

14.46

Taxes

-13.18

-8.93

-6.01

-4.89

Tax rate

-27.36

-28.37

-26.28

-33.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

34.99

22.54

16.88

9.57

Exceptional items

-2.1

0

1.44

0

Net profit

32.88

22.54

18.32

9.57

yoy growth (%)

45.87

22.99

91.4

64.89

NPM

8.61

9.93

6.71

4.91

