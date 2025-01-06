Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
48.17
31.47
22.9
14.46
Depreciation
-5.53
-5.5
-5.53
-3.6
Tax paid
-13.18
-8.93
-6.01
-4.89
Working capital
8.13
8.68
-11.14
-17.58
Other operating items
Operating
37.58
25.71
0.2
-11.61
Capital expenditure
0.46
1.99
13.8
36.07
Free cash flow
38.05
27.7
14
24.45
Equity raised
127.69
82.42
42.14
25.92
Investing
18.05
11.3
4
0
Financing
11.45
0.33
-25.9
-0.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.41
Net in cash
195.24
121.77
34.24
54.24
