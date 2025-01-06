iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

188.97
(-6.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Kothari Petroche FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

48.17

31.47

22.9

14.46

Depreciation

-5.53

-5.5

-5.53

-3.6

Tax paid

-13.18

-8.93

-6.01

-4.89

Working capital

8.13

8.68

-11.14

-17.58

Other operating items

Operating

37.58

25.71

0.2

-11.61

Capital expenditure

0.46

1.99

13.8

36.07

Free cash flow

38.05

27.7

14

24.45

Equity raised

127.69

82.42

42.14

25.92

Investing

18.05

11.3

4

0

Financing

11.45

0.33

-25.9

-0.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.41

Net in cash

195.24

121.77

34.24

54.24

