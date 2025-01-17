Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
651.35
|29.62
|12,186.02
|90.34
|1.39
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,732.1
|22.7
|4,894.33
|70.1
|3.38
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
512.95
|20.33
|3,560.4
|31.81
|0.78
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
123.33
|17.13
|3,115.71
|40.56
|3.2
|345.84
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
83.41
|250.73
|2,442.11
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.