Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 23 Oct 2024

Inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/11/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

To inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 1/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 7 May 2024

To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and to consider the recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023 - 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting. Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024