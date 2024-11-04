iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Board Meeting

Kothari Petroche CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202423 Oct 2024
Inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
To inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 1/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20247 May 2024
To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and to consider the recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023 - 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting. Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
To inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year to date ended 31.12.2023 and also to consider declaration of Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023 - 2024. KOTHARI PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09-Feb-2024 for Dividend Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 09, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of Rs.0.75 per equity share. Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)

Kothari Petroche: Related News

No Record Found

