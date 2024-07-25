|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023 - 2024 to be held on July 25, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024) Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has submitted the Exchange regarding Results of Remote E-voting and E-voting at the 35th Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024 along with a copy Scrutinizers report dated July 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.