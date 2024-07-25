Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023 - 2024 to be held on July 25, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024) Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has submitted the Exchange regarding Results of Remote E-voting and E-voting at the 35th Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024 along with a copy Scrutinizers report dated July 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)