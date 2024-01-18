|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Re. 1 per equity share. Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that In pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 19th July 2024 to Thursday, 25th July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of final dividend for the financial year 2023 - 24 and 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|0.75
|7.5
|Interim
|Kothari Petrochemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 09, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of Rs.0.75 per equity share.
