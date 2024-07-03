Summary

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited was originally incorporated with the name, Bombay Baroda Roadways (India) Limited in 1995, which later in 2008, got changed from Bombay Baroda Roadways (India) Limited to Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited. The Company is engaged in the business activities of Ancillary Infra i.e. manufacturing and trading of Bitumen and Allied Products used heavily in infrastructure projects, providing Logistics of Bitumen and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and energy generation through Wind Mills.The Company has its manufacturing and storage units at Taloja, Belgaum, Baroda, Hyderabad, Cochin (through its wholly owned subsidiary - Bituminex Cochin Private Limited) and at recently added unit at Pachpadra City, Dist. Barmer, (Rajasthan). The Company has Bulk Bitumen Storage facilities to effectively handle and market bitumen imports at Mumbai, Maharashtra , Vadodara, Gujarat, Karwar, Haldia, West Bengal, Dighi ( Company Owned), Maharashtra , Hazira ( Loading ) and Mangalore.The Company commissioned a new Plant at Hyderabad for the manufacture of Bituminous and Allied Products during FY 2012-13.During FY 2016-17, Agarwal Petrochem Private Limited (APPL), (Transferor Company) was merged with the Company, i.e., Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited (Transferee Company) pursuant to the Order dated October 20, 2016, passed by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay, which became effective from October 29, 2016 through Scheme of Amalgamation. 24,85,84

