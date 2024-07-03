iifl-logo-icon 1
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Share Price

1,236.95
(-2.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:56 PM

  • Open1,255
  • Day's High1,260.05
  • 52 Wk High1,380
  • Prev. Close1,268.35
  • Day's Low1,226.25
  • 52 Wk Low 776.3
  • Turnover (lac)225.45
  • P/E38.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value242.07
  • EPS32.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,850.2
  • Div. Yield0.24
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

1,255

Prev. Close

1,268.35

Turnover(Lac.)

225.45

Day's High

1,260.05

Day's Low

1,226.25

52 Week's High

1,380

52 Week's Low

776.3

Book Value

242.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,850.2

P/E

38.61

EPS

32.78

Divi. Yield

0.24

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.19%

Non-Promoter- 5.89%

Institutions: 5.89%

Non-Institutions: 36.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.96

14.96

17.81

10.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

328.59

282.75

219.67

155.26

Net Worth

343.55

297.71

237.48

165.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

833.29

751.59

411.42

293.99

yoy growth (%)

10.86

82.68

39.94

5.67

Raw materials

-722.63

-648.48

-314.4

-211.77

As % of sales

86.72

86.28

76.41

72.03

Employee costs

-5.13

-5.23

-4.76

-4.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

29.63

20.23

14.55

14.1

Depreciation

-11.79

-7.93

-8.27

-5.72

Tax paid

-8.08

-5.47

-4.35

-5.2

Working capital

30.7

29.67

21.68

30.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.86

82.68

39.94

5.67

Op profit growth

37.21

10.5

18.7

22.67

EBIT growth

35.39

27.8

9.85

29.11

Net profit growth

45.98

44.7

14.75

32.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,125.3

2,015.01

1,598.24

903.9

787.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,125.3

2,015.01

1,598.24

903.9

787.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.13

9.07

3.75

1.6

2.08

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

657.5

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,954.65

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561.1

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.03

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.44

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jaiprakash Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Lalitkumar Agarwal

Director

Mahendra Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Ramachandra Agarwal

Independent Director

Harikrishna Patni

Independent Director

Rajkumar Mehta

Independent Director

Alok Bharara

Independent Director

Priti Lodha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipali Pitale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd

Summary

Summary

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited was originally incorporated with the name, Bombay Baroda Roadways (India) Limited in 1995, which later in 2008, got changed from Bombay Baroda Roadways (India) Limited to Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited. The Company is engaged in the business activities of Ancillary Infra i.e. manufacturing and trading of Bitumen and Allied Products used heavily in infrastructure projects, providing Logistics of Bitumen and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and energy generation through Wind Mills.The Company has its manufacturing and storage units at Taloja, Belgaum, Baroda, Hyderabad, Cochin (through its wholly owned subsidiary - Bituminex Cochin Private Limited) and at recently added unit at Pachpadra City, Dist. Barmer, (Rajasthan). The Company has Bulk Bitumen Storage facilities to effectively handle and market bitumen imports at Mumbai, Maharashtra , Vadodara, Gujarat, Karwar, Haldia, West Bengal, Dighi ( Company Owned), Maharashtra , Hazira ( Loading ) and Mangalore.The Company commissioned a new Plant at Hyderabad for the manufacture of Bituminous and Allied Products during FY 2012-13.During FY 2016-17, Agarwal Petrochem Private Limited (APPL), (Transferor Company) was merged with the Company, i.e., Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited (Transferee Company) pursuant to the Order dated October 20, 2016, passed by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay, which became effective from October 29, 2016 through Scheme of Amalgamation.
Company FAQs

What is the Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1236.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹1850.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd is 38.61 and 5.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹776.3 and ₹1380 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd?

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.01%, 3 Years at 46.52%, 1 Year at 34.12%, 6 Month at 2.04%, 3 Month at 13.64% and 1 Month at 4.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.20 %
Institutions - 5.89 %
Public - 36.91 %

