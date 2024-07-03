Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹1,255
Prev. Close₹1,268.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹225.45
Day's High₹1,260.05
Day's Low₹1,226.25
52 Week's High₹1,380
52 Week's Low₹776.3
Book Value₹242.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,850.2
P/E38.61
EPS32.78
Divi. Yield0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.96
14.96
17.81
10.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
328.59
282.75
219.67
155.26
Net Worth
343.55
297.71
237.48
165.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
833.29
751.59
411.42
293.99
yoy growth (%)
10.86
82.68
39.94
5.67
Raw materials
-722.63
-648.48
-314.4
-211.77
As % of sales
86.72
86.28
76.41
72.03
Employee costs
-5.13
-5.23
-4.76
-4.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
29.63
20.23
14.55
14.1
Depreciation
-11.79
-7.93
-8.27
-5.72
Tax paid
-8.08
-5.47
-4.35
-5.2
Working capital
30.7
29.67
21.68
30.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.86
82.68
39.94
5.67
Op profit growth
37.21
10.5
18.7
22.67
EBIT growth
35.39
27.8
9.85
29.11
Net profit growth
45.98
44.7
14.75
32.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,125.3
2,015.01
1,598.24
903.9
787.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,125.3
2,015.01
1,598.24
903.9
787.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.13
9.07
3.75
1.6
2.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
657.5
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,954.65
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561.1
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.03
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.44
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jaiprakash Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Lalitkumar Agarwal
Director
Mahendra Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Ramachandra Agarwal
Independent Director
Harikrishna Patni
Independent Director
Rajkumar Mehta
Independent Director
Alok Bharara
Independent Director
Priti Lodha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipali Pitale
Summary
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited was originally incorporated with the name, Bombay Baroda Roadways (India) Limited in 1995, which later in 2008, got changed from Bombay Baroda Roadways (India) Limited to Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited. The Company is engaged in the business activities of Ancillary Infra i.e. manufacturing and trading of Bitumen and Allied Products used heavily in infrastructure projects, providing Logistics of Bitumen and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and energy generation through Wind Mills.The Company has its manufacturing and storage units at Taloja, Belgaum, Baroda, Hyderabad, Cochin (through its wholly owned subsidiary - Bituminex Cochin Private Limited) and at recently added unit at Pachpadra City, Dist. Barmer, (Rajasthan). The Company has Bulk Bitumen Storage facilities to effectively handle and market bitumen imports at Mumbai, Maharashtra , Vadodara, Gujarat, Karwar, Haldia, West Bengal, Dighi ( Company Owned), Maharashtra , Hazira ( Loading ) and Mangalore.The Company commissioned a new Plant at Hyderabad for the manufacture of Bituminous and Allied Products during FY 2012-13.During FY 2016-17, Agarwal Petrochem Private Limited (APPL), (Transferor Company) was merged with the Company, i.e., Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited (Transferee Company) pursuant to the Order dated October 20, 2016, passed by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay, which became effective from October 29, 2016 through Scheme of Amalgamation. 24,85,84
The Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1236.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹1850.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd is 38.61 and 5.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd is ₹776.3 and ₹1380 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.01%, 3 Years at 46.52%, 1 Year at 34.12%, 6 Month at 2.04%, 3 Month at 13.64% and 1 Month at 4.05%.
