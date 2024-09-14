iifl-logo-icon 1
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd AGM

Agarwal Indl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Sep 202410 Aug 2024
The Board considered and approved Notice of the Thirtieth Annual General Meeting of the Company inter-alia Ordinary and Special Businesses to be transacted at the ensuing AGM to be held on September 13, 2024. Disclosure of Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Regulation 44 of LODR, 2015 in respect of 30th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING held on Friday, 13th September 2024 We wish to inform you that Board had decided Record Date as 25th September 2024 for splitting of Shares which was subject to approval of Members at 30th Annual general Meeting held on Friday, 13th September 2024. However as per released voting result of Annual General Meeting, the Resolution for Split of Shares is not passed by the members, hence the Record Date as informed in being cancelled. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

