Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
29.63
20.23
14.55
14.1
Depreciation
-11.79
-7.93
-8.27
-5.72
Tax paid
-8.08
-5.47
-4.35
-5.2
Working capital
30.7
29.67
21.68
30.82
Other operating items
Operating
40.45
36.49
23.6
33.98
Capital expenditure
29.58
2.8
25.79
-28.19
Free cash flow
70.03
39.29
49.39
5.79
Equity raised
268.87
231.69
203.16
160.19
Investing
-0.74
-1.11
2.22
4.56
Financing
34.39
-5.41
21.82
8.64
Dividends paid
0
0
1.53
1.52
Net in cash
372.56
264.47
278.14
180.7
