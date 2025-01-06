iifl-logo-icon 1
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,236.1
(-2.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd

Agarwal Indl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

29.63

20.23

14.55

14.1

Depreciation

-11.79

-7.93

-8.27

-5.72

Tax paid

-8.08

-5.47

-4.35

-5.2

Working capital

30.7

29.67

21.68

30.82

Other operating items

Operating

40.45

36.49

23.6

33.98

Capital expenditure

29.58

2.8

25.79

-28.19

Free cash flow

70.03

39.29

49.39

5.79

Equity raised

268.87

231.69

203.16

160.19

Investing

-0.74

-1.11

2.22

4.56

Financing

34.39

-5.41

21.82

8.64

Dividends paid

0

0

1.53

1.52

Net in cash

372.56

264.47

278.14

180.7

QUICKLINKS FOR Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd

