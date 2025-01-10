Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.96
14.96
17.81
10.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
328.59
282.75
219.67
155.26
Net Worth
343.55
297.71
237.48
165.52
Minority Interest
Debt
147.57
80.26
148
124.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.33
3.83
3.99
4.25
Total Liabilities
495.45
381.8
389.47
294.43
Fixed Assets
74.43
73.63
75.64
71.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
54.45
42.39
29.21
10.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.23
1
0.39
0.41
Networking Capital
317.73
236.78
238.61
205.94
Inventories
124.11
107.57
61.78
45.33
Inventory Days
19.85
Sundry Debtors
216.79
164.87
132.83
122.71
Debtor Days
53.74
Other Current Assets
92.24
80.99
86.56
64.95
Sundry Creditors
-106.46
-108.79
-26.14
-19.18
Creditor Days
8.4
Other Current Liabilities
-8.95
-7.85
-16.42
-7.87
Cash
47.61
28
45.63
6.29
Total Assets
495.45
381.8
389.48
294.42
