Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,254.95
(1.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

833.29

751.59

411.42

293.99

yoy growth (%)

10.86

82.68

39.94

5.67

Raw materials

-722.63

-648.48

-314.4

-211.77

As % of sales

86.72

86.28

76.41

72.03

Employee costs

-5.13

-5.23

-4.76

-4.1

As % of sales

0.61

0.69

1.15

1.39

Other costs

-59.98

-64.69

-62.22

-52.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.19

8.6

15.12

17.96

Operating profit

45.54

33.19

30.03

25.3

OPM

5.46

4.41

7.29

8.6

Depreciation

-11.79

-7.93

-8.27

-5.72

Interest expense

-9.76

-8.86

-8.21

-6.62

Other income

5.65

3.84

1.01

1.15

Profit before tax

29.63

20.23

14.55

14.1

Taxes

-8.08

-5.47

-4.35

-5.2

Tax rate

-27.28

-27.04

-29.91

-36.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

21.55

14.76

10.2

8.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

21.55

14.76

10.2

8.89

yoy growth (%)

45.98

44.7

14.75

32.14

NPM

2.58

1.96

2.47

3.02

