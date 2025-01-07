Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
833.29
751.59
411.42
293.99
yoy growth (%)
10.86
82.68
39.94
5.67
Raw materials
-722.63
-648.48
-314.4
-211.77
As % of sales
86.72
86.28
76.41
72.03
Employee costs
-5.13
-5.23
-4.76
-4.1
As % of sales
0.61
0.69
1.15
1.39
Other costs
-59.98
-64.69
-62.22
-52.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.19
8.6
15.12
17.96
Operating profit
45.54
33.19
30.03
25.3
OPM
5.46
4.41
7.29
8.6
Depreciation
-11.79
-7.93
-8.27
-5.72
Interest expense
-9.76
-8.86
-8.21
-6.62
Other income
5.65
3.84
1.01
1.15
Profit before tax
29.63
20.23
14.55
14.1
Taxes
-8.08
-5.47
-4.35
-5.2
Tax rate
-27.28
-27.04
-29.91
-36.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
21.55
14.76
10.2
8.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
21.55
14.76
10.2
8.89
yoy growth (%)
45.98
44.7
14.75
32.14
NPM
2.58
1.96
2.47
3.02
