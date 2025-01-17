Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.85
164.9
5.73
25.16
Op profit growth
52.25
83.91
21.82
30.46
EBIT growth
46.29
91.65
28.13
32.36
Net profit growth
58.61
185.14
30.51
16.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.88
5.95
8.57
7.44
EBIT margin
6.46
5.07
7.01
5.79
Net profit margin
4.48
3.24
3.01
2.44
RoCE
19.4
18.16
12.71
14.4
RoNW
5.73
4.76
2.43
2.95
RoA
3.36
2.9
1.36
1.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
39.51
24.91
8.82
8.37
Dividend per share
1.8
1.5
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
25.42
16.17
3.12
1.98
Book value per share
191.16
153.53
109.14
91.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.99
1.79
68.64
15.28
P/CEPS
6.2
2.75
193.47
64.48
P/B
0.82
0.29
5.54
1.39
EV/EBIDTA
3.82
2.61
25.64
5.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
17
14.56
Tax payout
-16.75
-17.8
-36.91
-30.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.06
56.34
111.71
76.36
Inventory days
15.19
10.36
15.03
11.21
Creditor days
-16.88
-11.71
-4.23
-5.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.98
-4.5
-3.13
-2.56
Net debt / equity
0.59
0.51
0.61
0.73
Net debt / op. profit
1.64
1.74
2.66
2.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.98
-82.43
-72.02
-75.95
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.69
-1.46
-1.48
Other costs
-11.52
-10.91
-17.93
-15.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.