AGARWAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the following business: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of the said Regulations. 2. All other matters as per Agenda of the Board Meeting and any other matter as the Board may pursue and decide during the course of meeting with the permission of the Chairman. REVISED OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 13TH NOVEMBER 2024 WITH RESULT Outcome of Board Meeting along with Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

AGARWAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (as amended) To receive and consider the Limited Review Report of the Auditors of the Company on the Un-Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024 as mentioned in point no.1 herein above. To consider and approve the period of Book Closure (cut- off date) for the purposes of payment of proposed Dividend for the F.Y. 2023-24 if approved by the shareholders and also for the purposes of E-Voting with regard to the ensuing Thirtieth Annual General Meeting of the Company. To Approve Split/Subdivision of Shares and Alteration of MOA and AOA All other matters as per Agenda of the Board Meeting and any other matter during the course of meeting with the permission of the Chairman. In Board Meeting dated 7th August 2024 the Board has approved subdivision of Equity Share face value of Rs.10 each to Rs.2 each In Board Meeting held on 7th August 2024 Board has approved split/subdivision of Equity Shares face value from Rs.10 to Rs.2 each and for the purpose of splitting have decided Record Date 25th September 2024. We are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 07, 2024, has inter-alia: 1. Considered and approved Unaudited Standalone & Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. The above results were also reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. 2. The Board considered and approved the period of Book Closure commencing from September 07, 2024 to September 13, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purposes of payment of Dividend and e-voting of AGM and other matters as per Agenda. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

AGARWAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday May 27 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following matters: i. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of the said Regulations as recommended and approved by the Audit Committee of the Company. ii. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements) of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 (IND AS Compliant). iii. To recommend Dividend on Equity Shares if any for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. iv. To discuss other matters as per the Agenda of the Board Meeting and any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. Trading Window: Trading Window shall re-open on May 30 2024. The Board of Directors have considered and approved unanimously, the following matters: i. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024, which were reviewed by Audit Committee, in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended. ii. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. iii. Recommended a dividend of Rs. 3/- per Equity Share of the face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval/declaration by the members of the Company, in accordance with all related regulatory provisions in this regard. iv. The Board members also considered and approved other items of the Agenda in detail (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

