Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd Summary

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited was originally incorporated with the name, Bombay Baroda Roadways (India) Limited in 1995, which later in 2008, got changed from Bombay Baroda Roadways (India) Limited to Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited. The Company is engaged in the business activities of Ancillary Infra i.e. manufacturing and trading of Bitumen and Allied Products used heavily in infrastructure projects, providing Logistics of Bitumen and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and energy generation through Wind Mills.The Company has its manufacturing and storage units at Taloja, Belgaum, Baroda, Hyderabad, Cochin (through its wholly owned subsidiary - Bituminex Cochin Private Limited) and at recently added unit at Pachpadra City, Dist. Barmer, (Rajasthan). The Company has Bulk Bitumen Storage facilities to effectively handle and market bitumen imports at Mumbai, Maharashtra , Vadodara, Gujarat, Karwar, Haldia, West Bengal, Dighi ( Company Owned), Maharashtra , Hazira ( Loading ) and Mangalore.The Company commissioned a new Plant at Hyderabad for the manufacture of Bituminous and Allied Products during FY 2012-13.During FY 2016-17, Agarwal Petrochem Private Limited (APPL), (Transferor Company) was merged with the Company, i.e., Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited (Transferee Company) pursuant to the Order dated October 20, 2016, passed by the Honble High Court of Judicature at Bombay, which became effective from October 29, 2016 through Scheme of Amalgamation. 24,85,847 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each of the Company were allotted to Equity Shareholders of Agarwal Petrochem Private Limited (merged company) and resultant to the allotment, the Equity Shares got listed on BSE and NSE on January 23, 2017. The Company started operating bulk bitumen storage facility at Haldia in the State of West Bengal during 2016-17. It commissioned bulk bitumen storage facility at Dighi Port in Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra, during May 2017 to handle and market bitumen imports. During the year 2018-19, the Company incorporated its Wholly Owned Indian Subsidiary under the name AICL OVERSEAS FZ-LLC in Ras AI Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) in UAE for undertaking various ship/vessel /ocean related activities, importing, trading and re-exporting of goods and accordingly, the said Subsidiary, AICL OVERSEAS FZ-LLC acquired the first vessel - Bitumen Princess, which started commercial operations in May 2019.The Company commenced Bulk Bitumen Storage facilities at Mangalore Port during FY 2020-21. During year 2021-22, M/s Agarwal Translink Private Limited, a Group Company, became Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Company as the Company acquired entire equity holding of the said Group Company and in lieu of that, allotted 11,88,042 Equity Shares to the erstwhile shareholders of M/s Agarwal Translink Private Limited, which got listed.The Company started full fledged operations at its recently established manufacturing and storage facilities of Bitumen andother value added Bituminous products at Guwahati, Assam in 2023. The Company has diversified into Non-Conventionalenergy generation by installing wind mills at Rajasthan and Maharashtra in 2024.