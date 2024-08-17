iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd Share Price

1.75
(0.00%)
Apr 25, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

1.75

Prev. Close

1.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.75

Day's Low

1.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:40 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.67%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 52.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Equity Capital

30.41

30.41

30.41

46.6

Preference Capital

7.06

7.06

0

7.06

Reserves

-50.4

-50.01

-47.06

-50.86

Net Worth

-12.93

-12.54

-16.65

2.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0.08

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

0

71.41

Employee costs

0

-0.35

-0.01

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-2.73

0.93

-6.01

-7.02

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.5

-0.61

-4.53

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

0.02

-1.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

410.85

-82.66

513.75

EBIT growth

-314.68

-122.8

8.13

Net profit growth

-404.53

-114.61

-12.5

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

657.5

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,954.65

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561.1

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.03

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.44

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Harish Seth

Independent Director

B B Mathur

Independent Director

Ramesh Mehra

Company Secretary

Vineet Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd

Summary

Pearl Engineering Polymers was incorporated in Jul.92 as a public limited company at New Delhi. In 1995, it commissioned Indias first integrated polycondensation and continuous solid polymerisation plant at Kurkumbh, near Pune, to produce high-molecular-weight polyester resins, with an installed capacity of 20,000 tpa.The company produces PET resin, the main raw material for the manufacture of PET bottles and containers. PET resins are made from PTA/DMT and MEG as main input raw materials. The material is food-grade, non-reactive, non-toxic and glossy. It is also chemically resistant and environment-friendly, easily recyclable and does not generate noxious gases on combustion. It is having its plant in Pune, Maharashtra and its installed capacity is 24,840 TPACommercial prodution of PET Chips project commenced in Sep.95. During 1996-97, the company has also increased its installed capacity of PET Chips to 20700 TPA. The company has filed the necessary reference with BIFR. A scheme of rehabilitation, involving fresh equity infusion and restructuring of principal. During the year 1999-2000, the BIFR asked the company to submit its revised rehabilitation proposal by January2001, for its consideration.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.