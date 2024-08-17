Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹1.75
Prev. Close₹1.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.75
Day's Low₹1.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
30.41
30.41
30.41
46.6
Preference Capital
7.06
7.06
0
7.06
Reserves
-50.4
-50.01
-47.06
-50.86
Net Worth
-12.93
-12.54
-16.65
2.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0.08
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
0
71.41
Employee costs
0
-0.35
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-2.73
0.93
-6.01
-7.02
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.5
-0.61
-4.53
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
0.02
-1.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
410.85
-82.66
513.75
EBIT growth
-314.68
-122.8
8.13
Net profit growth
-404.53
-114.61
-12.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
657.5
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,954.65
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561.1
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.03
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.44
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Seth
Independent Director
B B Mathur
Independent Director
Ramesh Mehra
Company Secretary
Vineet Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd
Summary
Pearl Engineering Polymers was incorporated in Jul.92 as a public limited company at New Delhi. In 1995, it commissioned Indias first integrated polycondensation and continuous solid polymerisation plant at Kurkumbh, near Pune, to produce high-molecular-weight polyester resins, with an installed capacity of 20,000 tpa.The company produces PET resin, the main raw material for the manufacture of PET bottles and containers. PET resins are made from PTA/DMT and MEG as main input raw materials. The material is food-grade, non-reactive, non-toxic and glossy. It is also chemically resistant and environment-friendly, easily recyclable and does not generate noxious gases on combustion. It is having its plant in Pune, Maharashtra and its installed capacity is 24,840 TPACommercial prodution of PET Chips project commenced in Sep.95. During 1996-97, the company has also increased its installed capacity of PET Chips to 20700 TPA. The company has filed the necessary reference with BIFR. A scheme of rehabilitation, involving fresh equity infusion and restructuring of principal. During the year 1999-2000, the BIFR asked the company to submit its revised rehabilitation proposal by January2001, for its consideration.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.