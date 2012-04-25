iifl-logo-icon 1
Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.75
(0.00%)
Apr 25, 2012

Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-2.73

0.93

-6.01

-7.02

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.5

-0.61

-4.53

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

0.02

-1.97

Other operating items

Operating

-2.68

0.45

-8.6

Capital expenditure

-4.58

-1.67

-86.28

Free cash flow

-7.26

-1.21

-94.88

Equity raised

-63.87

-65.66

-69.56

Investing

0.59

-0.24

0.55

Financing

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-70.54

-67.12

-163.9

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd

