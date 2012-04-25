Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-2.73
0.93
-6.01
-7.02
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.5
-0.61
-4.53
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
0.02
-1.97
Other operating items
Operating
-2.68
0.45
-8.6
Capital expenditure
-4.58
-1.67
-86.28
Free cash flow
-7.26
-1.21
-94.88
Equity raised
-63.87
-65.66
-69.56
Investing
0.59
-0.24
0.55
Financing
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-70.54
-67.12
-163.9
No Record Found
