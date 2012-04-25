iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.75
(0.00%)
Apr 25, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0.08

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

0

71.41

Employee costs

0

-0.35

-0.01

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

7.85

Other costs

-4.63

-0.54

-5.22

-0.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

993.62

Operating profit

-4.64

-0.9

-5.24

-0.85

OPM

0

0

0

-972.89

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.5

-0.61

-4.53

Interest expense

0

-0.33

-0.43

-1.86

Other income

1.99

2.68

0.27

0.22

Profit before tax

-2.73

0.93

-6.01

-7.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.73

0.93

-6.01

-7.02

Exceptional items

0

-0.03

-0.12

0

Net profit

-2.73

0.89

-6.14

-7.02

yoy growth (%)

-404.53

-114.61

-12.5

NPM

0

0

0

-7,998.06

Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.