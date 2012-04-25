Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0.08
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
0
71.41
Employee costs
0
-0.35
-0.01
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
7.85
Other costs
-4.63
-0.54
-5.22
-0.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
993.62
Operating profit
-4.64
-0.9
-5.24
-0.85
OPM
0
0
0
-972.89
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.5
-0.61
-4.53
Interest expense
0
-0.33
-0.43
-1.86
Other income
1.99
2.68
0.27
0.22
Profit before tax
-2.73
0.93
-6.01
-7.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.73
0.93
-6.01
-7.02
Exceptional items
0
-0.03
-0.12
0
Net profit
-2.73
0.89
-6.14
-7.02
yoy growth (%)
-404.53
-114.61
-12.5
NPM
0
0
0
-7,998.06
