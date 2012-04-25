iifl-logo-icon 1
Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

Apr 25, 2012|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Equity Capital

30.41

30.41

30.41

46.6

Preference Capital

7.06

7.06

0

7.06

Reserves

-50.4

-50.01

-47.06

-50.86

Net Worth

-12.93

-12.54

-16.65

2.8

Minority Interest

Debt

16.29

16.19

16.2

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.36

3.65

-0.45

2.8

Fixed Assets

0

0.35

0.41

1.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.82

2.82

3.69

0.99

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.14

0.13

-5.23

-0.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

1.46

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.16

0.15

4.53

0.26

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

-0.08

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-11.21

-0.26

Cash

0.4

0.35

0.68

0.28

Total Assets

3.36

3.65

-0.44

2.81

