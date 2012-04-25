To the Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 23rd Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The financial performance of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 is tabulated below:

(Amount in Lacs)

Particulars For Financial Year For Financial Year 2016-17 2015-16 Revenue from Operation - - Other Income 199.77 268.22 Total Revenue 199.77 268.22 Total Expenditure 473.23 178.42 Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional Items and Tax (273.47) 89.80 Exceptional Items (Income/(Exps)) - - Profit/(Loss) before Tax (273.47) 89.80 Tax expense 0 0 Net Profit/ (Loss) for the period (273.47) 89.80

The accumulated losses of the Company are more than 50% of its net worth. In view of abnormal market conditions & volatility in addition to financial liquidity constraints, the Company had discontinued its manufacturing activity since February 2013.

Since the Company’s had discontinued its manufacturing activity in February 2013 due to financial problems, there was no significant development during the year under review affecting the operations of the Company.

DIVIDEND

In view of losses, your Directors regret their inability to recommend dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this Report.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 5000 Lakhs. The issued, subscribed & paid up capital of the Company was Rs. 3747.256 Lakhs as on 31 March, 2017 consisting of 30,412,560 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and 7,06,000 Preference shares of Rs. 100 each.

During the year under review the Company has not altered its share capital.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

As on 31st March, 2017, the Company does not have any subsidiary Company, associate Company or any Joint Venture.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

a) Appointment/Re-appointment of Director

In terms of the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Act, Mr. Harish Seth (DIN 00002948), is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

Brief resume of the Directors proposed to be re-elected is included in the Notice for the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

b) Changes in Key Managerial Personnel

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Mr. Harish Seth (Chairman & Managing Director) acting as Key Managerial Personnel of the company as on 31st March, 2017.

During the year, there has been no change in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

c) Declaration by Independent Director

All the Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees and Individual Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Directors comprised of criteria like contribution in Board process, time devoted for the Company, attendance of Board Meetings and Committee Meetings and commitment to shareholder and other stakeholder interests. Using appropriate criteria, the performance of the various Committees was separately evaluated by the Board.

AUDITORS & AUDITORS’ REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of section 139 of the Act and the rules framed thereafter, M/s Sehgal Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company from the conclusion of the twentieth annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company held on September 30, 2014 till the conclusion of the twenty fifth AGM to be held in the year 2019, subject to ratification of their appointment at every AGM. Accordingly, the appointment of M/s. Sehgal Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company, is placed for ratification by the shareholders.

The Company has received confirmation from the Statutory Auditors regarding their consent and eligibility under Sections 139 and 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 for appointment as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The auditors’ report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board has constituted various committees in accordance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2013. The Board has following committees:

a. Audit Committee b. Stakeholders & Relationship Committee c. Committee of Directors

COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee is constituted in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 and 7 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

The Audit Committee assists the Board in the dissemination of financial information and in overseeing the financial and accounting processes in the Company.

The Composition of Audit Committee is given below:

Name of the Members Chairman/Member Category of Director Mr. B. B. Mathur Chairman Non- Executive & Independent Director Mr. Ramesh Mehra Member Non- Executive & Independent Director Mr. Harish Seth Member Executive Director

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board met four (4) times during the financial year 2016-2017 on 6th June, 2016, 12th August, 2016, 14th November, 2016 and 11th February, 2017. The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days.

Composition of Board

The strength of the Board of Directors as on 31st March, 2017 was 3 Directors. The Board comprises of one executive Director designated as Chairman & Managing Director. The rest are Non-executive Independent Directors. No woman Director is appointed on the Board.

Name of the Director DIN Designation Mr. Harish Seth 00002948 Chairman & Managing Director Mr. B. B. Mathur 00004452 Independent Director Mr. Ramesh Mehra 00003334 Independent Director

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Your Company has not made any loan to any person within the meaning of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and has also not given any guarantees/securities or made any investment within the meaning of that section.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the year your company has not entered into related party transactions (RPTs) that would have attracted the provisions of section 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the period under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has an Internal Control Framework which is commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. This framework ensures adequate safeguards and processes to address the evolving business requirements.

Extract of Annual Return:

The extract of Annual Return as provided under sub-section (3) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013, in the prescribed Form MGT-9 is annexed to this Report as Annexure I.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as it does not fall within purview of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence it is not required to formulate policy on corporate social responsibility.

CLARIFICATION TO REMARKS CONTAINED IN THE AUDITORS REPORT Report on other legal and Regulatory requirements

Clause 2 (d) & (e) of the Auditors Report: As per the legal opinion given by the legal advisors of the Company, the Foreign Financial Institution (AFIC) or its Assignee, cannot enforce any outstanding against the Company in any court of law despite existence of debt, as the same has become a time barred debt under provisions of the Limitations Act, 1963. Based on the said opinion of the advisors.

Clause 2 (d) of the Auditors Report : No provision has been made for interest, in respect of the foreign currency loan of Rs.161924 thousands; and

Clause 2 (e) of the Auditors Report: The outstanding by way of secured and unsecured loan and interest aggregating to Rs.161924 thousands thereon (shown as an "Erstwhile loan barred by limitation" in the

Balance Sheet of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2016) have not been reinstated, as required under Accounting Standard (AS11) on the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates notified in the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rule 2006.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) hey have selected such accounting policies and applied consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and loss of the company for that period,

c) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual financial statements have not been prepared on going concern assumption/basis;

e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

REGULATORY ORDERS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals during the year.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Since your Company has ceased its operations, the requirements pertaining to disclosure of particulars relating to conservation of energy, research & development and technology absorption, as prescribed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts), Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

There were no foreign exchange earnings or outgo during the year.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Since the Company has discontinued its operations, there was no employee in the Company so the Company is not require to give details as required under section Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY

As there was no employee in the Company during the year, the Company has not framed the Policy on Vigil Mechanism.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As the net worth of your company is in negative, then as per Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the provisions related to Corporate Governance are not applicable on the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their gratitude for the assistance and cooperation received from the shareholders, Banks and other authorities for their consistent support and cooperation to the Company during the year under review.