Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd Management Discussions

Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
PEARL ENGINEERING POLYMERS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Highlights of Financial and Business Performance
During the year under review, the Company faced operational difficulty at
its plant at Kurkumbh due to the abnormal market conditions and price
volatility in addition to financial liquidity constraints that stained the
continuous raw material supply. In order to counter the said problem, the
operations at the plant were kept rigid and controlled and the LIQUID POLY
operations in the plant had to be temporarily suspended which resulted in
the shut down of a part of the Companys Plant at Kurkumbh for a few
months.
In consequence of the reduced production of 15492.936 MT during the year,
your Company has reported a turnover of Rs. 10509.71 lacs against turnover
of Rs. 13954.18 lacs in the previous year. The net loss of the Company for
the current year is higher at Rs. 1051.07 lacs against previous period
loss of Rs. 592.17 lacs owing to lower throughput.
Amidst various constraints, your Company has attempted to revive the plant
operations and recover from the situation during the current year. Based
on the actions that will follow as per the planned action mechanism
instituted, the Company continues to strive for stability and improvement
in spite of the deterring factors and is expected to reap benefits out of
the decisions and initiatives planned by the management for the year ahead.
Dividend
In view of losses, your Directors regret their inability to recommend
dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended March 31,
2011.
Industry Structure and Business
PEPL is a manufacturer and supplier of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Resin (Bottle and Super Bright Textile Grade) and has its production
facility located at Kurkumbh, Pune in Maharashtra. Companys PET resin
finds application in the packaging of mineral water, carbonated soft
drinks, edible oil, personal care products, diary & alcoholic beverages,
pharmaceuticals, toiletries etc.and is widely consumed by the manufacturer
of PET container.
PET is very inert material that is resistant to attack by micro-organisms
and does not react with food products. On account of attributes like
hygiene, strength, light weight, unbreakable and economical, PET resin
has become the worlds packaging choice. Health-safety agencies around the
world approve PET as safe for packaging foods and beverages.
Economic Scenario and Outlook
Despite the relative sluggishness of the past years, PET remains the
packaging choice for new products or for conversion from other packaging
materials, due to its excellent mechanical and barrier properties and its
good recycling capability. Emergence of new applications, changing
lifestyles have also added to the rising demand of plastics & particularly
that of the plastic packaging.
During the year under review, demand for Pet Resin in India is estimated at
around 550k TPA against total World Pet Resin demand of 16,529k TPA. With
increasing population, urbanization and health awareness among the people
around the world, global PET resin demand is expected to clock a growth
rate of around 7% by 2015, from a growth rate of 2% in 2008. However,
relentless increase in feedstock purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and
monoethylene glycol (MEG) values has resulted in a hike in PET spot prices
around the world.
Opportunity and Threats
Pet packaging industry has grown and the consumption of PET is projected to
increase owing to its cost, convenience, energy saving benefits and
changing demand dynamics. The Indian PET packaging industry is presently
at about USD 1 bn, growing at 22%-25% per year & is expected to sustain
the growth rate due to wider scope of increased penetration in carbonated
soft drinks, mineral water, fruit juices, health care and agro chemical
segments.
Some of the key threats to PET industry include sharp fluctuation in crude
prices and PTA/MEG prices, which are the primary raw materials for the PET
resin industry.
Risk and Concerns
Risks and prospects are indivisible components of the Companys business.
The Directors and the Management of your Company keep this in mind in
taking all decisions such that the stakeholders interests are not
adversely affected. The Company has also put in place a risk management
framework to identify, assess, prioritize and alleviate risk. The risks are
periodically assessed and reviewed and corrective actions are taken to
mitigate effects.
Internal Control System
PEARLs internal control system is commensurate with the nature of its
business and the size & complexity of its operations. The system is
designed to ensure that the assets of the Company are safeguarded and
protected against loss and that all the transactions are properly
authorized, recorded and reported. The internal audit function team
comprises of well-qualified experienced professionals who control regular
audits across the Companys operations.
The management duly considers and takes appropriate action on the
recommendations made by the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and the
Independent Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Further the CEO/
CFO certification also confirms the adequacy of internal control system
and procedures in the Company
Human Resource/ Industrial Relation
During the year, the Company continued with its initiatives to foster
people development, harness their creativity and ensure a motivated and
contended work team. The requirement of professionally qualified and
trained personnel is regularly reviewed to obtain optimum results in all
spheres of its activity. The Company also accentuate on training and
development of its human resources and makes sincere efforts to ensure
numerous opportunities for their growth in the organization.
As on March 31, 2011, the Company had employee strength of 138 employees.
The Industrial relations at all levels of the Company have remained
cordial during the year.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Certain statements in this section may be forward looking and be based on
expectations/projections about the future. Companys actual results,
performance could thus differ materially from those projected in any such
forward looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to
publicly amend, modify or revise any of such statements on the basis of
subsequent developments, information or events.