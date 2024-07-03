Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹560
Prev. Close₹561.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹85.67
Day's High₹564.75
Day's Low₹547.75
52 Week's High₹655
52 Week's Low₹340
Book Value₹245.92
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,791.89
P/E22.13
EPS25.35
Divi. Yield0.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.82
13.82
13.82
14.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,611.42
1,435.23
1,244.05
1,077.8
Net Worth
1,625.24
1,449.05
1,257.87
1,091.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,912.32
2,046.17
1,782.7
1,497.17
yoy growth (%)
-6.54
14.77
19.07
0.79
Raw materials
-1,344.69
-1,575.64
-1,324.34
-1,093.34
As % of sales
70.31
77
74.28
73.02
Employee costs
-62.05
-56.58
-46.76
-40.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
303.09
124.74
156.07
126.15
Depreciation
-20.19
-22.22
-25.88
-28.28
Tax paid
-79.14
-29.1
-29.88
-32.53
Working capital
141.4
-21.49
75.94
68.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.54
14.77
19.07
0.79
Op profit growth
93.36
-16.55
20.01
73.55
EBIT growth
115.58
-14.77
21.42
103.24
Net profit growth
134.15
-24.21
34.79
158.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
3,708.14
3,594.57
2,913.99
1,988.37
1,137.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,708.14
3,594.57
2,913.99
1,988.37
1,137.81
Other Operating Income
32.71
35.87
24.22
12.84
12.93
Other Income
71.24
22.94
30.97
39.22
10.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
657.5
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,954.65
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561.1
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.03
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.44
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gautam Nandkishore Mehra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
U C Rege
Whole-time Director
Siddharth G Mehra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravindra Pisharody
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hariharan Sunder
Independent Director
Kavita Nair
Whole-time Director
Vishal Sood
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
Summary
Savita Oil Technologies Limited, formerly known Savita Chemicals Limited was incorporated in July, 1961, which subsequently got changed to its present name known Savita Oil Technologies Limited in March, 2009. Led by Promoter, N. K. Mehra, the Company is engaged in two divisions, - manufacturing of petroleum speciality products and generation of electricity through windmills / wind power plants. The Company operate four world-class manufacturing facilities across Navi Mumbai and Mahad in Maharashtra and Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. It has established an extensive portfolio of Transformer Oils, Liquid Paraffins, White Oils, Automotive and Industrial Lubricants, Coolants and Greases. The Company has an installed renewable capacity of 53.8 MW.The Company started operations in 1961, manufacturing liquid paraffin, an import substitute, for the first time in India at its plant in Bombay. Since then, it has expanded its product profile and is today one of the leading manufacturers of petroleum specialities, which include products such as petroleum sulphonates, transformer oils / white oils and petroleum jellies, among other speciality products.The company launched automotive range of lubricants under the Idemitsu brand name in Nov.94 and resultant, for this project company came with public issue.The demand for companys product is increasing, for this company has plan to expand its network in Western, Northern and Southern India. SCL has initiated steps for o
Read More
The Savita Oil Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹548.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd is ₹3791.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd is 22.13 and 2.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Savita Oil Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd is ₹340 and ₹655 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.98%, 3 Years at 35.27%, 1 Year at 51.85%, 6 Month at -6.01%, 3 Month at 1.11% and 1 Month at 10.32%.
