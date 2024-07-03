Summary

Savita Oil Technologies Limited, formerly known Savita Chemicals Limited was incorporated in July, 1961, which subsequently got changed to its present name known Savita Oil Technologies Limited in March, 2009. Led by Promoter, N. K. Mehra, the Company is engaged in two divisions, - manufacturing of petroleum speciality products and generation of electricity through windmills / wind power plants. The Company operate four world-class manufacturing facilities across Navi Mumbai and Mahad in Maharashtra and Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. It has established an extensive portfolio of Transformer Oils, Liquid Paraffins, White Oils, Automotive and Industrial Lubricants, Coolants and Greases. The Company has an installed renewable capacity of 53.8 MW.The Company started operations in 1961, manufacturing liquid paraffin, an import substitute, for the first time in India at its plant in Bombay. Since then, it has expanded its product profile and is today one of the leading manufacturers of petroleum specialities, which include products such as petroleum sulphonates, transformer oils / white oils and petroleum jellies, among other speciality products.The company launched automotive range of lubricants under the Idemitsu brand name in Nov.94 and resultant, for this project company came with public issue.The demand for companys product is increasing, for this company has plan to expand its network in Western, Northern and Southern India. SCL has initiated steps for o

