Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Share Price

548.75
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:04:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open560
  • Day's High564.75
  • 52 Wk High655
  • Prev. Close561.1
  • Day's Low547.75
  • 52 Wk Low 340
  • Turnover (lac)85.67
  • P/E22.13
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value245.92
  • EPS25.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,791.89
  • Div. Yield0.71
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

560

Prev. Close

561.1

Turnover(Lac.)

85.67

Day's High

564.75

Day's Low

547.75

52 Week's High

655

52 Week's Low

340

Book Value

245.92

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,791.89

P/E

22.13

EPS

25.35

Divi. Yield

0.71

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.90%

Non-Promoter- 12.90%

Institutions: 12.90%

Non-Institutions: 18.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.82

13.82

13.82

14.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,611.42

1,435.23

1,244.05

1,077.8

Net Worth

1,625.24

1,449.05

1,257.87

1,091.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,912.32

2,046.17

1,782.7

1,497.17

yoy growth (%)

-6.54

14.77

19.07

0.79

Raw materials

-1,344.69

-1,575.64

-1,324.34

-1,093.34

As % of sales

70.31

77

74.28

73.02

Employee costs

-62.05

-56.58

-46.76

-40.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

303.09

124.74

156.07

126.15

Depreciation

-20.19

-22.22

-25.88

-28.28

Tax paid

-79.14

-29.1

-29.88

-32.53

Working capital

141.4

-21.49

75.94

68.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.54

14.77

19.07

0.79

Op profit growth

93.36

-16.55

20.01

73.55

EBIT growth

115.58

-14.77

21.42

103.24

Net profit growth

134.15

-24.21

34.79

158.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2009

Gross Sales

3,708.14

3,594.57

2,913.99

1,988.37

1,137.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,708.14

3,594.57

2,913.99

1,988.37

1,137.81

Other Operating Income

32.71

35.87

24.22

12.84

12.93

Other Income

71.24

22.94

30.97

39.22

10.03

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

657.5

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,954.65

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561.1

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.03

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.44

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gautam Nandkishore Mehra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

U C Rege

Whole-time Director

Siddharth G Mehra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravindra Pisharody

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hariharan Sunder

Independent Director

Kavita Nair

Whole-time Director

Vishal Sood

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

Summary

Savita Oil Technologies Limited, formerly known Savita Chemicals Limited was incorporated in July, 1961, which subsequently got changed to its present name known Savita Oil Technologies Limited in March, 2009. Led by Promoter, N. K. Mehra, the Company is engaged in two divisions, - manufacturing of petroleum speciality products and generation of electricity through windmills / wind power plants. The Company operate four world-class manufacturing facilities across Navi Mumbai and Mahad in Maharashtra and Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. It has established an extensive portfolio of Transformer Oils, Liquid Paraffins, White Oils, Automotive and Industrial Lubricants, Coolants and Greases. The Company has an installed renewable capacity of 53.8 MW.The Company started operations in 1961, manufacturing liquid paraffin, an import substitute, for the first time in India at its plant in Bombay. Since then, it has expanded its product profile and is today one of the leading manufacturers of petroleum specialities, which include products such as petroleum sulphonates, transformer oils / white oils and petroleum jellies, among other speciality products.The company launched automotive range of lubricants under the Idemitsu brand name in Nov.94 and resultant, for this project company came with public issue.The demand for companys product is increasing, for this company has plan to expand its network in Western, Northern and Southern India. SCL has initiated steps for o
Company FAQs

What is the Savita Oil Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Savita Oil Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹548.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd is ₹3791.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd is 22.13 and 2.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Savita Oil Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd is ₹340 and ₹655 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd?

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.98%, 3 Years at 35.27%, 1 Year at 51.85%, 6 Month at -6.01%, 3 Month at 1.11% and 1 Month at 10.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Savita Oil Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.91 %
Institutions - 12.91 %
Public - 18.18 %

