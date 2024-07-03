Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Summary

Savita Oil Technologies Limited, formerly known Savita Chemicals Limited was incorporated in July, 1961, which subsequently got changed to its present name known Savita Oil Technologies Limited in March, 2009. Led by Promoter, N. K. Mehra, the Company is engaged in two divisions, - manufacturing of petroleum speciality products and generation of electricity through windmills / wind power plants. The Company operate four world-class manufacturing facilities across Navi Mumbai and Mahad in Maharashtra and Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. It has established an extensive portfolio of Transformer Oils, Liquid Paraffins, White Oils, Automotive and Industrial Lubricants, Coolants and Greases. The Company has an installed renewable capacity of 53.8 MW.The Company started operations in 1961, manufacturing liquid paraffin, an import substitute, for the first time in India at its plant in Bombay. Since then, it has expanded its product profile and is today one of the leading manufacturers of petroleum specialities, which include products such as petroleum sulphonates, transformer oils / white oils and petroleum jellies, among other speciality products.The company launched automotive range of lubricants under the Idemitsu brand name in Nov.94 and resultant, for this project company came with public issue.The demand for companys product is increasing, for this company has plan to expand its network in Western, Northern and Southern India. SCL has initiated steps for obtaining the ISO 9001 certificate.Company has establish of power plant to generate, distribute & Supply electric based on Wind Energy at Satara District, Maharashtra. The Plant Was Commissioned on March-99. This power generage plant will be used for captive consumption & also supply to third parties on commercial basis.The Company during the year 2003 commissioned a 750 KW Wind Energy Generator machine in Karnataka. The Company in April 2005, established a wholly owned subsidiary company Solaris International FZE in Hamriyah Free Zone near Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) with a paid up capital of Dhs 300,000, which became operational in the second half of the financial year 2005-06.During the year 2005-06, four new Wind Energy Generators were commissioned by Company, out of which two nos. of 950 KW each were commissioned in the State of Karnataka and two nos. of 1,250 KW each in the State of Maharashtra and resultant these projects took combined installed Wind Power capacity of Company to 16 MWs.During the year 2006-07, four new Wind Energy Generators were commissioned by Company. Of these, two were of 1,250 KW each and two were of 1,650 KW each. All of these projects commissioned in the State of Maharashtra, which stands the installed capacity for Wind Energy generation of Company to 21.8 MWs.During the year 2006-07, Company issued 5,840,833 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each by way of Bonus Shares. During the year 2007-08, four new Wind Energy Generators were commissioned by Company. Of these, 1 number of 1,650 KW and 2 numbers of 800 KW each were in Maharashtra and 1 number of 1,250 KW was commissioned in Karnataka. These projects have taken the installed capacity for Wind Energy generation of Company to 26.3 MW.The Company added 9.05 MW wind power projects in its portfolio, the highest ever capacity addition in 2010. Of these, 3 of 1500 KW each were commissioned in Tamil Nadu and 3 of 1250 KW each and 1 of 800 KW were commissioned in Maharashtra and accordingly with this, the total installed capacity of Wind Power generation of Company stood at 43.15 MW.During the year 2011-12, Company added 5 MW of wind power by commissioning four wind turbines of 1,250 KW capacity each in Tamil Nadu and the total installed capacity of Wind Power of Company took combined power capacity at 48.15 MW. 8.25 MW Wind Power Projects situated in the states of aharashtra and Tamil Nadu was registered with UNFCCC under CDM.During the year 2013-14, Company added 6 MW wind power project to its portfolio. Four Turbines each having a capacity of 1500 KW were commissioned in the state of Maharashtra under the GBI scheme. With this the total installed capacity in Wind Power Division of Company stands at 54.15 MW. The new green field manufacturing facility at Silli in Silvassa was commissioned and made operational with an annual licensed production capacity of 1,50,000 MT for manufacture of petroleum specialty products in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli during 2013-14. The Company launched bioTransol - a natural ester based insulating fluid for Transformers in 2015. In 2020, it launched SAVSOL Bio Boost, one of Indias most biodegradable engine oils.The Company incorporated a 100% subsidiary - Savita GreenTec Limited during the year 2023. Savita Polymers Limited amalgamated with the Company and the merger was given effect on April 1, 2022 in 2022-23. In 2024, Company commissioned new Synthetic Ester Plant at Mahad, Maharashtra to manufacture high performance fluids. It launched SAVSOL Ester5 range for Lubricants and also launched Transol Synth in the synthetic ester based insulating fluid range for transformers.