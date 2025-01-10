To

The Members of

SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical / independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

OTHER MATTER

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on May 26, 2023 had approved a set of financial statements (previous financial statements) and we had issued our report thereon including report on the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls dated May 26, 2023. At that point of time, the company vide its order dated 8th May, 2023 received approval order from National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench ("the NCLT") for amalgamation of Savita Polymers Limited (SPL) with appointed date of April 01, 2022. Filing of the order with Registrar of Companies (RoC) was pending. Since the previous financial statements were not approved by the shareholders of the Company, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 01, 2023 has made necessary changes to give effect to the Scheme in the previous financial statements and has approved the attached financial statements.

The comparatives for the previous years have been restated by the Management of the Company to give the effect of the said scheme by including the financial statements of SPL which are audited by other auditor, M/s Gokhle & Sathe, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai for the year ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and by giving such adjustments and effects as are required by the scheme of Arrangement. We have relied on the audit report of the other auditors for giving effect of merger in the books of the company.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Inventory valuation and consumption of raw and packing materials: We have performed the following procedures in relation to the accuracy of recorded consumption and inventory: Accuracy of recording of inventory & related consumption at appropriate values. Understood, evaluated and tested the key controls over the recording of inventory and booking of consumption. We selected a sample of transactions and: • Checked the goods receipt notes and material issue slips on a sample basis to ensure correct recording of materials receipts & consumption. • Tested and verified, the weighted average rate of inputs, at which consumption was recorded. • Tested and verified the Overhead absorption rate calculation used for inventory valuation. • Reviewed the process of physical verification of inventories carried out by the management at various locations by participating in the said process. • Verified the reports of physical verification of inventory carried out by the management and corrective actions taken to rectify the identified discrepancies (if any).

2. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions: We have performed the following procedures: The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained understanding of key uncertain tax positions; Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands upto the year ended March 31, 2023 from the management; We have; i. Discussed with management and evaluated the managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provision; ii. Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases; and iii. Considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at April 1, 2022 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties.

3. Assessment of contingent liabilities and provisions related to Taxation, Litigations and claims: Our audit procedures included: The assessment of the existence of the present legal or constructive obligation, analysis of the probability of the related payment and analysis of a reliable estimate, requires managements judgement to ensure appropriate accounting or disclosures. • As part of our audit procedures we have assessed Managements processes to identify new possible obligations and changes in existing obligations for compliance with company policy and Ind AS 37 requirements. Due to the level of judgement relating to recognition, valuation and presentation of provisions and contingent liabilities, this is considered to be a key audit matter. • We have analyzed significant changes from prior periods and obtain a detailed understanding of these items and assumptions applied. • We have obtained relevant status details and Management representations on the major outstanding litigations. • As part of our audit procedures we have reviewed minutes of board meetings (including the Audit Committee). • We have held regular discussions with Management and internal legal department. • We challenged the assumptions and critical judgements made by management which impacted their estimate of the provisions required, considering judgements previously made by the authorities in the relevant jurisdictions or any relevant opinions given by the Companys advisors and assessing whether there was an indication of management bias. • We discussed the status in respect of significant provisions with the Companys internal tax and legal team. • We performed retrospective review of management judgements relating to accounting estimate included in the financial statement of prior year and compared with the outcome.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit

Therefore, provisions clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, loan or advance in the nature of loan which has fallen due during the year has neither been renewed or extended nor fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the order are not applicable to the company.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(iii)(f) of the order are not applicable to the company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans, or made any investment, or provided any guarantee or security in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iv) of the order are not applicable to the company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, to the extent applicable. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal in this regard.

vi. We have broadly reviewed accounts and records maintained by the Company pursuant to rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of Companys products to which the said rules are made applicable and are of the opinion that, prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues, wherever applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues in respect of Income Tax, Duty of Excise, Duty of Customs, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Rs. in Lakhs Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Forum where the case is pending Period to which the Amount relates (Financial Year) Gross Amount Involved Amount Paid in Protest Amount Unpaid Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Commissioner of Customs (Appeal) 2014-2017 50.16 - 50.16 Total (A) 50.16 - 50.16 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Superintendent, Assistant/ Deputy/ Joint/ Additional Commissioner and 2002-2016 28.76 28.76 Commissioner of Central Excise Department Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) 2006-2018 64.48 5.37 59.11 Customs, Excise and Service 1999-2002 1,178.12 44.41 1,133.71 Tax Appellate Tribunal 2004-2017 Supreme Court 2014-2017 1,248.10 51.23 1,196.87 Total (B) 2,519.46 101.01 2,418.45 GST Act 2017 GST Joint Commissioner (Appeal) 2017-19 34.56 34.56 - Total(C) 34.56 34.56 - Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Joint Commissioner, Service Tax 2006-2011 20.16 - 20.16 Total (D) 20.16 - 20.16 Central Sales Tax Act & Sales Tax Act of various Acts Central Sales Tax Assistant/ Additional Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes 2000-2001 2003-2004 0.21 0.21 Deputy/ Joint/ Additional Commissioner (Appeal) 2002-2009 2010-2018 2,915.62 10.98 2,904.64 Sales Tax Tribunal 1998-1999 0.75 0.25 0.50 Maharashtra Value Added Tax Sales Tax CST Dy. Commissioner of Sales Tax (E-640) LTU-4, Mumbai 2014- 15 2015- 16 4.58 4.58 Total (E) 2,921.16 11.23 2,909.93 Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act, 1994 House Tax Thadichery Panchayat, Theni 2012-13 33.49 - 33.49 Total (F) 33.49 - 33.49 Grand Total (A + B + C + D+E+F) 5,574.41 146.80 5,427.61

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transaction or income, not recorded in the books of accounts, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon, to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has applied term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year. Hence the reporting requirement under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable to the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

Therefore, the provisions of clause (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xi. a) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report U/s 143 (12) of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly the provisions of clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the transactions entered with related parties are in compliance with provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details of such transactions are disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the Company during the year has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors covered under the provisions of sec 192 of the Act and accordingly the provisions of clause (XV) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xvi)(b) are not applicable to the Company.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xvi)(c) & (d) are not applicable to the company.

xvii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. a. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no unspent amount in respect of other than ongoing projects which are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, within a period of 6 months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to Sec 135 (5) of the said Act.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the said Act

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, no qualifications or adverse remarks have been reported by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For G. D. Apte & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm registration number: 100515W Mayuresh V. Zele Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No: 150027 Date: August 01, 2023 UDIN:23150027BGYKHU8178

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph II (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Savita Oil Technologies Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Savita Oil Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertains to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.