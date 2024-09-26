|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at its Registered Office at 66/67, Nariman Bhavan, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021 the appointment of Mr. Vishal Sood as Additional Director (categorised as Whole-time Director) of the Company w.e.f. 27th August, 2024, upto 30th September, 2028 and convening of the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. The proceedings, result of remote e-voting and scrutinizers report is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)
