Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,912.32
2,046.17
1,782.7
1,497.17
yoy growth (%)
-6.54
14.77
19.07
0.79
Raw materials
-1,344.69
-1,575.64
-1,324.34
-1,093.34
As % of sales
70.31
77
74.28
73.02
Employee costs
-62.05
-56.58
-46.76
-40.6
As % of sales
3.24
2.76
2.62
2.71
Other costs
-205.17
-258.59
-225.42
-208.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.72
12.63
12.64
13.9
Operating profit
300.39
155.34
186.15
155.1
OPM
15.7
7.59
10.44
10.36
Depreciation
-20.19
-22.22
-25.88
-28.28
Interest expense
-8.92
-19.98
-13.75
-13.71
Other income
31.81
11.61
9.55
13.04
Profit before tax
303.09
124.74
156.07
126.15
Taxes
-79.14
-29.1
-29.88
-32.53
Tax rate
-26.11
-23.33
-19.14
-25.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
223.95
95.64
126.19
93.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
223.95
95.64
126.19
93.61
yoy growth (%)
134.15
-24.21
34.79
158.93
NPM
11.71
4.67
7.07
6.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.