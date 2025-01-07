iifl-logo-icon 1
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

558.7
(3.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:34:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,912.32

2,046.17

1,782.7

1,497.17

yoy growth (%)

-6.54

14.77

19.07

0.79

Raw materials

-1,344.69

-1,575.64

-1,324.34

-1,093.34

As % of sales

70.31

77

74.28

73.02

Employee costs

-62.05

-56.58

-46.76

-40.6

As % of sales

3.24

2.76

2.62

2.71

Other costs

-205.17

-258.59

-225.42

-208.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.72

12.63

12.64

13.9

Operating profit

300.39

155.34

186.15

155.1

OPM

15.7

7.59

10.44

10.36

Depreciation

-20.19

-22.22

-25.88

-28.28

Interest expense

-8.92

-19.98

-13.75

-13.71

Other income

31.81

11.61

9.55

13.04

Profit before tax

303.09

124.74

156.07

126.15

Taxes

-79.14

-29.1

-29.88

-32.53

Tax rate

-26.11

-23.33

-19.14

-25.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

223.95

95.64

126.19

93.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

223.95

95.64

126.19

93.61

yoy growth (%)

134.15

-24.21

34.79

158.93

NPM

11.71

4.67

7.07

6.25

No Record Found

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

