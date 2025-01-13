Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.82
13.82
13.82
14.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,611.42
1,435.23
1,244.05
1,077.8
Net Worth
1,625.24
1,449.05
1,257.87
1,091.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0.07
0.12
0.28
0.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.36
13.21
14.02
13.17
Total Liabilities
1,643.67
1,462.38
1,272.17
1,105.52
Fixed Assets
211.56
199.63
189.02
185.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
404.22
325.72
468.37
271.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.24
10.99
10.23
9.22
Networking Capital
894.5
867
536.68
582.65
Inventories
849.89
828.66
590.78
590.94
Inventory Days
112.79
Sundry Debtors
784.8
749.88
590.21
545.05
Debtor Days
104.03
Other Current Assets
107.47
100.77
82.91
83.71
Sundry Creditors
-360.03
-338.93
-332.29
-342.77
Creditor Days
65.42
Other Current Liabilities
-487.63
-473.38
-394.93
-294.28
Cash
122.15
59.03
67.85
56.91
Total Assets
1,643.67
1,462.37
1,272.15
1,105.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.