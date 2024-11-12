Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Savita Oil Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 12.00 noon at the Registered Office of the Company to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Savita Oil Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 27th August 2024 at 12 noon through video conferencing to consider appointment of an Additional Director on the Board and other business matters Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at its Registered Office at 66/67, Nariman Bhavan, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021 the appointment of Mr. Vishal Sood as Additional Director (categorised as Whole-time Director) of the Company w.e.f. 27th August, 2024, upto 30th September, 2028 and convening of the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. b) Proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company as may be decided by the Board thereat including matters related/incidental thereto. Board of Director have approved the proposal of Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III, Regulation 33 and all other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at its Registered Office at 66/67, Nariman Bhavan, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021 has approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 4 May 2024

SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. b) Final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2023-24. Approved statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024 and Audited Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Recommended final dividend @200% (i.e. Rs.4/- on each fully paid equity share of Rs.2/-) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 26 Mar 2024

SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of Savita Oil Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 1st April 2024 at 11.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider appointment of an Independent Woman Director in place of retiring Independent Woman Director Mrs. Meghana Dalal. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 1st April, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

SAVITA OIL TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Savita Oil Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at 11.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider inter alia the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III, Regulation 33 and all other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today at its Registered Office at 66/67, Nariman Bhavan, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021 has approved the Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s. G. D. Apte & Company, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024