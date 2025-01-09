Savita Oil Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

A. GLOBAL ECONOMIC SCENARIO

The global economy faced several challenges in CY 2022, marked by the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and high key policy rates by the central banks. As a result, global economic growth decelerated to 3.4% in CY 2022 from 6% in CY 2021. Global inflation remained a matter of concern in most economies, which reached a multi-year high of 8.7% in CY 2022. Monetary tightening by the central banks across the world helped bring the trajectory downwards. Commodity prices eased the early gains of CY 2022 amidst supply chain issues and Chinas zero-Covid policy due to the demand slowdown. Europe was significantly impacted by the war, which led to high energy and food prices created by supply chain disruptions. In Q4 CY 2022, the energy crisis improved, supported by high gas inventory levels, favourable weather conditions, and the central banks monetary policy tightening, which eased inflation. IMF projects the global economy to grow by 2.8% in CY 2023 before rebounding to 3% in CY 2024, though the worries of war and high inflation still persist.

B. DOMESTIC ECONOMIC SCENARIO

India performed exceptionally well compared with the rest of the world. The Indian economy grew by 7.2% in FY 2022-2023 as against the 9.1% growth achieved in FY 2021-2022. Strong macroeconomic fundamentals along with a pick-up in manufacturing activity, healthy consumption trends, moderation in oil prices, and recovery in private investment have helped India maintain its status as the worlds fastest-growing economy underscoring its resilience amidst global headwinds. The easing of global inflationary pressures led by falling international commodity prices and favourable policies are expected to aid economic growth in India. Growth will also be driven by robust domestic demand supported by the governments continued thrust on infrastructure spending and supportive policy schemes.

I. Petroleum Products Transformer Fluids

Transformer Fluids are indispensable in ensuring secure and seamless operations of transformers, which play a crucial role in bolstering the power grids and augmenting power capabilities in both rural and urban areas. These resilient fluids are engineered to serve as both insulators and efficient heat dissipators, thereby ensuring that the transformers operate within a safe temperature range.

Opportunities, Threats & Risks and Future Roadmap The power and distribution transformer market in India is experiencing significant growth due to several drivers and opportunities. Indias rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and electrification efforts have created a strong demand for reliable power infrastructure. Moreover, the growing demand for energy across different end-use segments, expansion of T&D, modernisation of existing transformers, rapid deployment of smart grid, and increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and green transformers are also propelling the market growth.

Some of the key growth drivers and opportunities in the Indian power and distribution transformer market are:

• Increasing Energy Demand:

Indias growing population and expanding infrastructure have led to a substantial increase in energy consumption. The government provided a substantial impetus to the advancement of infrastructure development by allocating Rs.10 Lakh Crore as capital expenditure for the fiscal year 2023-2024. This will drive the need for power generation, transmission, and distribution, which, in turn, will boost the demand for transformers.

• Government Initiatives: The Indian governments focus on initiatives such as "Make in India", "Smart Cities", and "Power for All" aims to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and ensure reliable electricity supply to all citizens. The governments efforts to bring electricity to rural and remote areas provide opportunities for distribution transformer installations, as they are crucial for delivering power to the last mile.

• Renewable Energy Transition: India is progressively adopting renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. The Indian government has formulated a strategic initiative known as Mission 500 GW with the objective of expanding Indias renewable energy (RE) capacity to 500 GW by the year 2030. Presently, the nation has successfully implemented around 172 GW of capacity derived from non-fossil energy sources. Integrating these sources into the grid requires efficient transformers to manage power fluctuations and ensure smooth distribution.

• Modernisation of Existing Transformers:

Majority of Indias transformers and power infrastructure components are ageing and need replacement or modernisation. This drives the demand for newer, more efficient, and technologically advanced transformers.

• Implementation of Smart Grid:

The development of smart grids requires intelligent transformers that can handle bidirectional power flow, manage voltage fluctuations, and support grid automation. This opens avenues for technologically advanced transformers. Moreover, the demand for energy-efficient transformers that reduce transmission losses and improve overall grid efficiency is steadily expanding in India.

The transformer fluids market in India holds promising opportunities as the country strives to meet its increasing power demands while addressing environmental concerns and adopting technological advancements. Capitalising on these factors requires a combination of innovation, regulatory compliance, and collaboration across the industry.

Your Company is witnessing the tangible outcomes of the aforementioned initiatives, reflecting significant progress on the ground in terms of demand uptick. After several years, your Company is seeing a substantial increase in customer order books within the Power and Distribution Transformer sector, with their production capacity reserved for the coming 12-16 months. This heightened demand extends beyond India; the export segment to North America and other regions is also demonstrating promising growth potential. This is attributed to Indias competitive manufacturing ecosystem for transformers, well-suited to meet global requirements.

While your Company anticipates favourable growth for transformer fluids due to these developments, a particularly notable resurgence is being observed in the export segment. Three primary factors are driving this revival:

• Investments made by your Company in specific regions have started showing signs of maturity, resulting in an increased demand for transformer fluids.

• Certain global manufacturers are currently facing challenges, prompting them to explore alternative suppliers for transformer fluids.

• Correction in container freight issues has enabled your Company to effectively compete in geographies that were previously hindered by shipping costs.

Alternative Fluids

Bio-Based - Your Company also produces bioTransol, a natural ester-based insulating fluid designed for transformers. This groundbreaking product was originally launched by Savita Polymers Limited (earlier a wholly-owned subsidiary of your Company which is in the process of being merged into your Company), in 2015. Remarkably, it marked the first instance of an Indian company introducing such a product to the market. With an extensive reach, bioTransol has been applied to over 300 projects, solidifying its impact. This product promotes environmental consciousness with a high proportion of biodegradability. Moreover, its safety and efficiency surpass conventional options across various equipment applications.

Your Company is actively engaged in collaborating with major national and state utility boards, as well as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) clients, to showcase the products merits. Not only does bioTransol offer a more effective solution within its grade, but it also embodies environmental sustainability. In an environment where global OEMs are compelled to reduce their carbon footprint, the appeal of such products is further enhanced.

Your Company is confident that the adoption of Natural Ester-Based Transformer Fluids will witness substantial growth, becoming an integral component of OEM consumption.

Synthetic Based - Your Company is poised to introduce Transol Synth100, a cutting-edge synthetic ester-based insulation fluid. This fluid represents a significant advancement in transformer fluid technology, surpassing existing solutions across a range of parameters. As previously discussed in earlier reports, Transol Synth100 stands as the most robust transformer fluid to date.

As this product comes at a higher cost compared to mineral or natural esters, Transol Synth100 finds application in highly sensitive applications such as Locomotives (Metro and Rail), Mining, and Floating Solar projects. The overall lifecycle cost of this fluid effectively offsets its initial investment which will serve as a key driving force in the gradual transition from mineral to ester fluids within the ecosystem. With the launch of Transol Synth100 in the coming financial year, your Company will achieve a remarkable milestone, emerging as the sole manufacturer of the entire spectrum of transformer fluids - Mineral, Natural, and Synthetic.

White Mineral Oils

White Mineral Oils undergo meticulous processing to become one of the most chemically inert substances available. They are widely utilised in various industries, including cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, as well as in plastic processing, elastomer production, and rubber compounding, among other applications.

Opportunities, Threats & Risks and Future Roadmap The White Oils market in India presents several opportunities owing to its diverse applications across industries. The booming cosmetics, FMCG, and pharmaceutical sectors are key drivers for white oils. These oils find application in skincare products, hair oils, and topical medications, fostering demand due to growing consumer preferences for safe and effective ingredients. White oils are also crucial in industrial processes, including plastics, polymers, elastomers, and rubber compounding. As these industries continue to expand, the demand for white oils as process aids and additives is projected to rise.

Developing premium and specialised white oil products with specific attributes, such as higher purity levels or unique characteristics, can cater to niche markets and premium pricing segments. Moreover, Indias manufacturing capabilities in the white oils sector have the potential to cater to global markets. Export opportunities can arise by tapping into international demand for these versatile oils.

Your Company is amongst the foremost suppliers of White Mineral Oils in India. With a rich legacy spanning over 60 years, your Company has become a trusted source of supplier to a diverse range of industries viz. Cosmetics and Hair Oils, Pharmaceutical and Topical Ointments, as well as Polymers, Plastics, and various other applications. Your Company continually strives to enhance its market share among both multinational and domestic customers. By focussing on bolstering global supply chain capabilities, your Company aims to better serve its overseas customers.

In the face of competitive pressures, particularly within the industrial-grade white oils sector, where price considerations dominate decision-making, your Company remains resolute in catering to quality-conscious customers both in India and abroad. A two-pronged strategy of emphasising quality and expanding operational scale is expected to counter these challenges while maintaining robust margins.

Automotive and Industrial Lubricants

Indias lubricant market is expected to grow at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2-3% in the coming decade, with a significant portion of the demand stemming from the industrial sector. This optimistic outlook is supported by various factors, including Indias expanding population, moderate vehicle penetration rates, favourable demographics, ongoing infrastructure development, and government support. Despite a challenging external environment, high inflationary pressures, elevated input costs, and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, your Company showcased resilience and delivered a strong double-digit volume growth, solidifying its position among the fastest-growing lubricant brands in India.

This success was marked by balanced growth across all three segments: Automotive, Industrial, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). The key drivers have been the strong performance in the Industrial segment and the contribution from the Companys OE partners.

Opportunities, Threats & Risks and Future Roadmap The major driver behind the lubricant market growth has been the escalating production and sale of vehicles. Lubricants play a pivotal role in reducing friction between critical moving components, dissipating heat to enhance equipment durability and availability. Additionally, the governments plans to develop new seaports and airports will positively impact the industrial lubricant market in the country. However, the rising crude oil prices may act as a constraint on the lubricant markets growth.

The automotive segment has consistently dominated the Indian lubricant market. This can be attributed to the continuous increase in new motor vehicle sales, driven primarily by the expanding working population and middle-class incomes. Furthermore, automotive production in India is experiencing significant growth, characterised by annual growth rates exceeding 6%. This surge in automotive production augurs well for the demand for engine oils and other lubricants used across the automotive industry.

Despite the persistently challenging external environment marked by volatility and intense competition, your Company remains confident of continuing its growth trajectory. This is supported by several factors, including a strong focus on distribution network, brand enhancement, and a positive outlook for category growth driven by enhanced infrastructure development, increased manufacturing activity, and a rise in per capita income leading to higher vehicle ownership.

Your Company continues to make investments in Brand Building and Business Development initiatives to bolster automotive growth and safeguard margins. For the Industrial segment, your Company is focussed on boosting penetration and digitisation to achieve disproportionate growth. Within the OEM realm, your Company adopts a strategic outlook centered around co-creating value with existing OEM partners. Simultaneously, expansion plans involve enlisting new OEMs through comprehensive services and support encompassing marketing, supply chain optimisation, technology, and development programs.

While the electric vehicle sector is poised for growth, there remains ample untapped potential within the lubricants market. Your Company is poised to harness these opportunities by continuing to drive growth in leadership and emerging segments within both the automotive and industrial sectors.

II. Wind Power

India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world. To fuel its ongoing development and advancements, energy demand will grow exponentially. In the midst of global uncertainty caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and recessionary pressures, India has shown resilience and provided strong support for climate change by prioritising renewables. The power generation sector in India has a diverse fuel mix comprising conventional sources such as coal, oil, and gas, along with environmentally sustainable sources such as solar, wind, biomass and small hydro plants. Presently, Indias energy basket is dominated by coal. Government is working towards increasing the share of renewables in its energy basket. During the year 2022-2023, India generated 73% of its power from coal. Central Electricity Authority (CEA) projects coals share in the power mix to decline from 73% in 2022-2023 to 55% in 2030. This is in with Indias pledge to the Paris Agreement i.e. to meet 50% of its energy requirement from non-fossil fuels by 2030. India is also committed towards reducing its carbon footprint in line with the global response to climate change. Apart from gradual decrease in oil import bills, transition to green energy will help India address twin challenges of energy security and climate change.

Wind will continue to play a key role to decarbonise the Indian economy and meeting the net zero goal by 2070 set by GoI. During the year, India added 2.28 GW of wind power capacity against 1.11 GW capacity addition during the previous year. As of 31st March, 2023, all India total installed wind power capacity stood at 42.63 GW.

Opportunities, Threats & Risks and Future Roadmap Wind power offers significant potential to contribute towards the growth and development of Indias power sector without impacting the fuel reserves or greenhouse gas emissions. In the global energy transition, India is one of the keystone countries for clean energy growth. India is the second-largest Asia-Pacific (APAC) hub for turbine assembly and key components production. It has an opportunity to translate the global supply chain crunch caused by Russian-Ukraine war to its advantage by boosting manufacturing capacity. The Government of India (GoI), through National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE), has carried out the assessment indicating wind power potential of 695 GW at 120 metres above ground level. In order to facilitate large scale renewable generation capacity, GoI is implementing Green Energy Corridors (GEC) project. With this, grid integration and evacuation infrastructure for renewable energy will get a facelift in the country as it will facilitate interstate transmission. Repowering of old wind turbines at high wind sites with technologically advanced higher capacity turbines, can contribute immensely in achieving the targets set by the Government. Indias vast coastline offers immense opportunity to tap offshore wind which will address challenges faced by on-shore installation like land acquisition and non-availability of windy sites.

In spite of the tremendous potential, India - the sleeping wind power giant, has been reeling under tremendous pressure and struggling to grow due to policy paralysis. The sector faces some tough challenges across the line which if not addressed immediately, can impede the potential growth of the industry. Lack of financial incentives, unavailability of windy sites, Transmission infrastructure availability, Discom financial health, regulatory constraints in open access segment, issues pertaining to scheduling and forecasting the infirm power, hiccups in the DSM with unrealistic high prices, etc. have resulted in challenges that are impeding the growth of the sector. REC (Renewable Energy Certificate) market is struggling with excess supply while demand remains significantly lower. Key reason being huge lag in RPO compliance due to lack of strict enforcement. To add to the woes, suspension of the floor price for Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) traded on power exchange, viability of the project has hit a roadblock. For the Governments Renewable energy & climate targets to be met, it will require significant institutional and regulatory interventions.

C. SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE

I. Petroleum Products:

During the year under review, on standalone basis, your Company achieved sales volume of 3,86,944 KLs/MTs as against 3,90,740 KLs/MTs achieved during FY 2021-2022. Your Companys sales turnover increased during the year 2022-2023 at Rs.3,59,457 Lakhs against Rs.2,91,399 Lakhs in the year 2021-2022. Your Company achieved a net profit of Rs.22,570 Lakhs during the year 2022-2023 as against Rs.26,049 Lakhs during the previous year.

II. Wind Power

The total installed capacity in Wind Power Division of your Company stands at 53.8 MW.

During FY 2022-2023, your Companys Wind Power Plants situated in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu generated 85.64 MU against 83.40 MU generated in the previous year.

D. KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Particulars Change* Remarks Inventory Turnover Ratio +7.17 Increase of 24% in Sales during current FY as compared to last FY Interest Coverage Ratio -88.31 Interest expense increased during current FY Decrease of 10% in profit during current FY as compared to last FY Debt Equity Ratio NIL No significant change Debtors Turnover Ratio +4.87 Increase of 24% in Sales during current FY as compared to last FY Current Ratio +2.22 No significant change Operating Profit Margin -26.54 Increase in cost of raw material in the current FY Net Profit Margin -29.59 Increase in other borrowing costs on account of net loss on Return on Net Worth change -19.48 currency fluctuation Increase in distribution cost during the current FY Increase in loss on exchange fluctuation in the current FY

* On standalone basis

E. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Internal control systems are crucial mechanisms that are implemented by companies to ensure the integrity of financial and accounting information, accurate financial reporting, promote accountability, improve operational efficiency and prevent any kind of fraudulent activities. Internal control systems further provide assistance to comply with applicable laws, rules, regulations and ensure regulatory compliance. Effective internal control systems in any company should consist of policies, procedures and practices which are designed to prevent and detect errors, frauds, non-compliances and provide reasonable assurance that specific company goals will be met. Internal audits play a critical role in reviewing companys internal control systems for the purpose of identification and timely addressal of any issues.

Your Company has a well-placed and adequate internal control system that is commensurate with its size and scale of operations and which ensures all the transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly. Audit Committee of your Company reviews the Internal Audit function as a continuing exercise. Your Company has appointed Internal Auditors to conduct periodic internal audits to check the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems in areas identified by the Committee from time to time and propose improvements thereon. The internal audit reports are considered by the Committee at Audit Committee Meetings and any significant audit observations are brought to the attention of the Audit Committee for its review and discussion. Thereafter, action plans are framed by the Audit Committee along with suggestions which are then forwarded to the departmental heads of your Company for corrective actions and compliance. The Audit Committee at its subsequent meetings reviews the compliance on the action plans provided earlier.

F. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The industrial relations in your Company remained to be cordial during the year under review. Your Company continues to be committed towards fostering better working environment for its employees to contribute, succeed and grow. Open training programmes for employees skill development to enhance productivity

remain to be the focus of the Management. Continued improvement in performance, efficiency and productivity via timely evaluation & feedback in your Companys employee performance management system help in aligning employees efforts with your Companys objectives, targets & goals.