Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹377.4
Prev. Close₹375.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹154.31
Day's High₹377.4
Day's Low₹359.8
52 Week's High₹452.5
52 Week's Low₹293.5
Book Value₹150.81
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,193.2
P/E18.2
EPS20.56
Divi. Yield1.87
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.1
12.1
12.1
12.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
843.37
758.58
633.86
486.67
Net Worth
855.47
770.68
645.96
498.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,539.55
1,202.26
813.45
1,170.14
yoy growth (%)
28.05
47.79
-30.48
61.31
Raw materials
-1,176.17
-919.69
-711.22
-1,001.55
As % of sales
76.39
76.49
87.43
85.59
Employee costs
-20.18
-25.12
-9.22
-7.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
227.32
167.59
21.59
83.54
Depreciation
-5.43
-4.95
-4.71
-3.43
Tax paid
-55.92
-44.15
-3.36
-29.18
Working capital
102.88
110.39
-16.92
49.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.05
47.79
-30.48
61.31
Op profit growth
34.85
374.9
-62.79
41.98
EBIT growth
33.54
396.26
-63.24
36.95
Net profit growth
38.85
577.23
-66.47
32.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,356.74
2,248.72
2,132.35
1,446.96
1,002.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,356.74
2,248.72
2,132.35
1,446.96
1,002.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.51
6.58
5.73
5.19
3.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
657.5
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,954.65
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561.1
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.03
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.44
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Amirali E Rayani
Joint Managing Director
Hussein V Rayani
Managing Director & CEO
Samir A Rayani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nargis Mirza Kabani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kumar Raju Nandimandalam
Executive Director
Arif A. Rayani
Independent Director
Ashok Bhulchand Mukhi
Independent Director
Arvind M Shah
Independent Director
Almas Nanda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Panama Petrochem Ltd
Summary
Panama Petrochem Limited was incorporated on March 9, 1982. The Company manufactures speciality petroleum products under the brand name PANOL, for diverse user industries like printing, textiles, rubber, Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, power and various industrial oil. It has manufacturing facilities at four plants namely, in Ankleshwar (Gujarat), Daman (Union Territory), Taloja (Raigadh, Maharashtra) and Dahej (Bharuch, Gujarat). The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters for various kinds of Petroleum specialties. The Companys diverse range of products include Mineral Oils, Liquid Paraffins, Transformer Oils, Petroleum Jellies, Ink Oils and Other Petroleum Specialty Products. It manufactures petroleum speciality products like agricultural spray oil, dewatering fluid, white oil, transformer oil and liquid paraffin.In Jan.95, the company came out with a public issue to expand the capacity by nearly four times and to add value added products like liquid paraffin heavy (I P), petroleum jelly and greases.The company has a technical collaboration with Lubcon Lubricant Consult, Germany, for developing and marketing new products. In 1995-96, the company introduced petroleum sulphonate and other speciality oils.During 2000-01,turnover of the company has registered a growth of 57% over the previous year,as the figures were stood at Rs.42.60 crores as against Rs.27.27 crores in the previous year.The Daman plant commenced production from December 2003. The Company got in
Read More
The Panama Petrochem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹362.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panama Petrochem Ltd is ₹2193.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Panama Petrochem Ltd is 18.2 and 2.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panama Petrochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panama Petrochem Ltd is ₹293.5 and ₹452.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Panama Petrochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.97%, 3 Years at 13.47%, 1 Year at 10.92%, 6 Month at -7.68%, 3 Month at -5.42% and 1 Month at 2.47%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.