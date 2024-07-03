Summary

Panama Petrochem Limited was incorporated on March 9, 1982. The Company manufactures speciality petroleum products under the brand name PANOL, for diverse user industries like printing, textiles, rubber, Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, power and various industrial oil. It has manufacturing facilities at four plants namely, in Ankleshwar (Gujarat), Daman (Union Territory), Taloja (Raigadh, Maharashtra) and Dahej (Bharuch, Gujarat). The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters for various kinds of Petroleum specialties. The Companys diverse range of products include Mineral Oils, Liquid Paraffins, Transformer Oils, Petroleum Jellies, Ink Oils and Other Petroleum Specialty Products. It manufactures petroleum speciality products like agricultural spray oil, dewatering fluid, white oil, transformer oil and liquid paraffin.In Jan.95, the company came out with a public issue to expand the capacity by nearly four times and to add value added products like liquid paraffin heavy (I P), petroleum jelly and greases.The company has a technical collaboration with Lubcon Lubricant Consult, Germany, for developing and marketing new products. In 1995-96, the company introduced petroleum sulphonate and other speciality oils.During 2000-01,turnover of the company has registered a growth of 57% over the previous year,as the figures were stood at Rs.42.60 crores as against Rs.27.27 crores in the previous year.The Daman plant commenced production from December 2003. The Company got in

