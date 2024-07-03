iifl-logo-icon 1
Panama Petrochem Ltd Share Price

362.55
(-3.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:19 PM

  • Open377.4
  • Day's High377.4
  • 52 Wk High452.5
  • Prev. Close375.75
  • Day's Low359.8
  • 52 Wk Low 293.5
  • Turnover (lac)154.31
  • P/E18.2
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value150.81
  • EPS20.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,193.2
  • Div. Yield1.87
View All Historical Data
Panama Petrochem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

377.4

Prev. Close

375.75

Turnover(Lac.)

154.31

Day's High

377.4

Day's Low

359.8

52 Week's High

452.5

52 Week's Low

293.5

Book Value

150.81

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,193.2

P/E

18.2

EPS

20.56

Divi. Yield

1.87

Panama Petrochem Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 22 Nov, 2024

arrow

Panama Petrochem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Panama Petrochem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.04%

Foreign: 3.03%

Indian: 58.91%

Non-Promoter- 14.77%

Institutions: 14.77%

Non-Institutions: 23.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panama Petrochem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.1

12.1

12.1

12.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

843.37

758.58

633.86

486.67

Net Worth

855.47

770.68

645.96

498.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,539.55

1,202.26

813.45

1,170.14

yoy growth (%)

28.05

47.79

-30.48

61.31

Raw materials

-1,176.17

-919.69

-711.22

-1,001.55

As % of sales

76.39

76.49

87.43

85.59

Employee costs

-20.18

-25.12

-9.22

-7.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

227.32

167.59

21.59

83.54

Depreciation

-5.43

-4.95

-4.71

-3.43

Tax paid

-55.92

-44.15

-3.36

-29.18

Working capital

102.88

110.39

-16.92

49.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.05

47.79

-30.48

61.31

Op profit growth

34.85

374.9

-62.79

41.98

EBIT growth

33.54

396.26

-63.24

36.95

Net profit growth

38.85

577.23

-66.47

32.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,356.74

2,248.72

2,132.35

1,446.96

1,002.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,356.74

2,248.72

2,132.35

1,446.96

1,002.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.51

6.58

5.73

5.19

3.21

View Annually Results

Panama Petrochem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

657.5

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,954.65

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561.1

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.03

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.44

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Panama Petrochem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Amirali E Rayani

Joint Managing Director

Hussein V Rayani

Managing Director & CEO

Samir A Rayani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nargis Mirza Kabani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kumar Raju Nandimandalam

Executive Director

Arif A. Rayani

Independent Director

Ashok Bhulchand Mukhi

Independent Director

Arvind M Shah

Independent Director

Almas Nanda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panama Petrochem Ltd

Summary

Panama Petrochem Limited was incorporated on March 9, 1982. The Company manufactures speciality petroleum products under the brand name PANOL, for diverse user industries like printing, textiles, rubber, Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, power and various industrial oil. It has manufacturing facilities at four plants namely, in Ankleshwar (Gujarat), Daman (Union Territory), Taloja (Raigadh, Maharashtra) and Dahej (Bharuch, Gujarat). The Company is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters for various kinds of Petroleum specialties. The Companys diverse range of products include Mineral Oils, Liquid Paraffins, Transformer Oils, Petroleum Jellies, Ink Oils and Other Petroleum Specialty Products. It manufactures petroleum speciality products like agricultural spray oil, dewatering fluid, white oil, transformer oil and liquid paraffin.In Jan.95, the company came out with a public issue to expand the capacity by nearly four times and to add value added products like liquid paraffin heavy (I P), petroleum jelly and greases.The company has a technical collaboration with Lubcon Lubricant Consult, Germany, for developing and marketing new products. In 1995-96, the company introduced petroleum sulphonate and other speciality oils.During 2000-01,turnover of the company has registered a growth of 57% over the previous year,as the figures were stood at Rs.42.60 crores as against Rs.27.27 crores in the previous year.The Daman plant commenced production from December 2003. The Company got in
Company FAQs

What is the Panama Petrochem Ltd share price today?

The Panama Petrochem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹362.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panama Petrochem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panama Petrochem Ltd is ₹2193.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panama Petrochem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panama Petrochem Ltd is 18.2 and 2.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panama Petrochem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panama Petrochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panama Petrochem Ltd is ₹293.5 and ₹452.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panama Petrochem Ltd?

Panama Petrochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.97%, 3 Years at 13.47%, 1 Year at 10.92%, 6 Month at -7.68%, 3 Month at -5.42% and 1 Month at 2.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panama Petrochem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panama Petrochem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.94 %
Institutions - 14.77 %
Public - 23.29 %

