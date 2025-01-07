Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,539.55
1,202.26
813.45
1,170.14
yoy growth (%)
28.05
47.79
-30.48
61.31
Raw materials
-1,176.17
-919.69
-711.22
-1,001.55
As % of sales
76.39
76.49
87.43
85.59
Employee costs
-20.18
-25.12
-9.22
-7.18
As % of sales
1.31
2.08
1.13
0.61
Other costs
-111.74
-85.81
-56.86
-64.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.25
7.13
6.99
5.49
Operating profit
231.44
171.63
36.13
97.13
OPM
15.03
14.27
4.44
8.3
Depreciation
-5.43
-4.95
-4.71
-3.43
Interest expense
-4.23
-5.79
-13.34
-11.5
Other income
5.55
6.71
3.51
1.34
Profit before tax
227.32
167.59
21.59
83.54
Taxes
-55.92
-44.15
-3.36
-29.18
Tax rate
-24.6
-26.34
-15.59
-34.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
171.39
123.43
18.22
54.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
171.39
123.43
18.22
54.35
yoy growth (%)
38.85
577.23
-66.47
32.72
NPM
11.13
10.26
2.24
4.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.