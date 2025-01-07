iifl-logo-icon 1
Panama Petrochem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

358.85
(-1.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,539.55

1,202.26

813.45

1,170.14

yoy growth (%)

28.05

47.79

-30.48

61.31

Raw materials

-1,176.17

-919.69

-711.22

-1,001.55

As % of sales

76.39

76.49

87.43

85.59

Employee costs

-20.18

-25.12

-9.22

-7.18

As % of sales

1.31

2.08

1.13

0.61

Other costs

-111.74

-85.81

-56.86

-64.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.25

7.13

6.99

5.49

Operating profit

231.44

171.63

36.13

97.13

OPM

15.03

14.27

4.44

8.3

Depreciation

-5.43

-4.95

-4.71

-3.43

Interest expense

-4.23

-5.79

-13.34

-11.5

Other income

5.55

6.71

3.51

1.34

Profit before tax

227.32

167.59

21.59

83.54

Taxes

-55.92

-44.15

-3.36

-29.18

Tax rate

-24.6

-26.34

-15.59

-34.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

171.39

123.43

18.22

54.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

171.39

123.43

18.22

54.35

yoy growth (%)

38.85

577.23

-66.47

32.72

NPM

11.13

10.26

2.24

4.64

