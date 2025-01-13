Panama Petrochem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.1
12.1
12.1
12.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
843.37
758.58
633.86
486.67
Net Worth
855.47
770.68
645.96
498.77
Minority Interest
Debt
26.01
0.44
0.26
8.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.78
10.35
8.68
10.01
Total Liabilities
893.26
781.47
654.9
517.05
Fixed Assets
246.08
204.12
176.13
146.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
53.83
56.31
56.78
51.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.54
1.09
0.65
0.49
Networking Capital
529.8
350.69
301.76
275.74
Inventories
361.14
276.79
438.56
259.8
Inventory Days
103.97
78.87
Sundry Debtors
378.56
313.16
265.01
292.83
Debtor Days
62.82
88.9
Other Current Assets
28.56
20.66
36.77
18.11
Sundry Creditors
-226.93
-248.42
-420.31
-279.87
Creditor Days
99.64
84.96
Other Current Liabilities
-11.53
-11.5
-18.27
-15.13
Cash
63.01
169.26
119.58
42.17
Total Assets
893.26
781.47
654.9
517.04
