Panama Petrochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
227.32
167.59
21.59
83.54
Depreciation
-5.43
-4.95
-4.71
-3.43
Tax paid
-55.92
-44.15
-3.36
-29.18
Working capital
102.88
110.39
-16.92
49.75
Other operating items
Operating
268.84
228.86
-3.41
100.67
Capital expenditure
51.54
14.44
31.4
12.83
Free cash flow
320.38
243.3
27.98
113.5
Equity raised
949.13
733.62
683.9
574.91
Investing
4.85
0
-0.03
-0.91
Financing
-7.05
8.53
-27.93
16.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
7.25
Net in cash
1,267.31
985.46
683.92
711.6
