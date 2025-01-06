iifl-logo-icon 1
Panama Petrochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

362.55
(-3.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Panama Petrochem Ltd

Panama Petrochem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

227.32

167.59

21.59

83.54

Depreciation

-5.43

-4.95

-4.71

-3.43

Tax paid

-55.92

-44.15

-3.36

-29.18

Working capital

102.88

110.39

-16.92

49.75

Other operating items

Operating

268.84

228.86

-3.41

100.67

Capital expenditure

51.54

14.44

31.4

12.83

Free cash flow

320.38

243.3

27.98

113.5

Equity raised

949.13

733.62

683.9

574.91

Investing

4.85

0

-0.03

-0.91

Financing

-7.05

8.53

-27.93

16.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

7.25

Net in cash

1,267.31

985.46

683.92

711.6

