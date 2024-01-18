iifl-logo-icon 1
Panama Petrochem Ltd Dividend

370.95
(0.75%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:19:58 PM

Panama Petrochem CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend12 Nov 202422 Nov 202422 Nov 20242100Interim
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 12, 2024 ,inter-alia approved the following ; The Payment of interim dividend of ?2 Per Equity Share of ?2 each (100%) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, November 22, 2024, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on, November 29, 2024.
Dividend27 May 202422 Aug 202422 Aug 20244200Final
Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed herewith. Recommended a Final Dividend @ Rs 4 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be paid within two weeks from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting

