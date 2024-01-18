|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|2
|100
|Interim
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 12, 2024 ,inter-alia approved the following ; The Payment of interim dividend of ?2 Per Equity Share of ?2 each (100%) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, November 22, 2024, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on, November 29, 2024.
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|4
|200
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed herewith. Recommended a Final Dividend @ Rs 4 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be paid within two weeks from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.