Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 12, 2024 ,inter-alia approved the following ; The Payment of interim dividend of ?2 Per Equity Share of ?2 each (100%) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, November 22, 2024, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on, November 29, 2024.