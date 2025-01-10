To

The Members of Panama Petrochem Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Panama Petrochem Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements gives a true and fair view in conformity, with the aforesaid Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters:

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1 Inventory Existence: We attended inventory counts at locations, which we selected based on financial significance and risk. The Company recognized inventory of H 361.14 Crore as at 31 March 2024. Inventory is held at various locations across India. For locations attended, we performed the following procedures at each site: Within each Location, inventory is stored in warehouses, tanks, containers and tanks attached to the Bonded Custom Warehouse. • Selected a sample of inventory items and compared the quantities we counted with the book balance. This is a key audit matter because of the • Observed a sample of managements inventory count procedures to assess compliance with Company Policy and • Significance of the inventory balance to the statement of financial position and • Made enquiries regarding obsolete inventory items and inspected the condition of items counted. • Complexity involved in determining inventory quantities on hand due to the number, conversion from Ltr. to Kgs., location and diversity of inventory storage locations, inventories lying with third parties etc. • Tested whether necessary adjustments are recorded in the financial statements for all material differences arising from physical stock counts. • Evaluated the design and implementation of the controls over physical verification of inventories and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls during the year. • For stocks at third party warehouses, obtained confirmations, and as appropriate performed roll-back procedures to tally with stock quantities at the year end, on a sample basis. • Verified the analytical reviews performed by the management such as consumption analysis and stock movement analysis for the year for raw material and finished goods at factories, on a sample basis.

2 Trade Receivables: We have considered payments received subsequent to year- end, insurance held for overseas trade receivables, past payment history and unusual patterns to identify potentially impaired balances. The assessment of the appropriateness of the allowance for trade receivables comprised a variety of audit procedures across the Company including: Trade receivables comprise a significant portion of the current assets of the Company and serve as security for a majority of the Company short-term debt. As indicated in Note 6.2 to the Standalone financial statements. The receivables provision has made based on Expected Credit Loss method. The Company considered current and anticipated future economic conditions relating to industries the Company deals with and the countries where it operates. In calculating expected credit loss, the Company has also considered credit reports and other related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future. Accordingly, the estimation of the allowance for trade receivables is a significant judgments area and is therefore considered a key audit matter. • Assessing the appropriateness and reasonableness of the assumptions applied in the managements assessment of the receivables allowance; • Consideration of the creditworthiness of significant trade receivables over 90 days; • Consideration and concurrence of the agreed payment terms; • Verification of receipts from trade receivables subsequent to year-end; • Inspection of credit insurance policies; and • Considered the completeness and accuracy of the disclosures. To address the risk of management bias, we evaluated the results of audit procedures on other key balances to assess whether or not there was an indication of bias. We were satisfied that the Companys trade receivables are fairly valued and adequately provided. We further considered whether the provisions were misstated and concluded that they were appropriate in all material respects, and disclosures related to trade receivable in the standalone financial statements are appropriate.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon. The Companys Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and the Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and complied with the requirement of audit trail, except to the extent stated in (i)(vi) below.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 9 (e) to the standalone financial statements:

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software systems for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, which, with the exception of the period from April 1, 2023, to April 4, 2023, remained operational throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software system.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting softwares for the period for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For JMR & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 106912W / W100300 CA. Nikesh Jain Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 114003 Date: 27 May, 2024 UDIN: 24114003BKEMDE2408

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Panama Petrochem Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Panama Petrochem Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financials Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company, have in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financials Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For JMR & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 106912W / W100300 CA. Nikesh Jain Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 114003 Date: 27 May, 2024 UDIN: 24114003BKEMDE2408

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Panama Petrochem Limited of even date.)

i. In respect of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As informed to us, the property, plant and equipments have been physically verified by the management during the period according to a phased program. In our opinion, such program is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification by the management.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

ii. In respect of its inventories:

(a) As informed to us, the physical verification of the inventories was done by the management at reasonable intervals at the end of each month and for year-end. We have received confirmation with respect to inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. Further, on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five Crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly Information statements filed by the company with financial institutions or banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. a) During the year, the Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or provided security to any other entity, however provided guarantee, to bank for wholly owned subsidiary in respect of which Bank Guarantee outstanding balance at the end of the year is H Nil and Corporate Guarantee outstanding balance at the end of the year is H 95.05 Crore ($ 114 Lakh).

b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year in the shares of listed companies and guarantee provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) The Company has not provided loans or provided advance in nature of loans and therefore reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not granted any loan under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act, with respect to the investment and guarantees. The Company has neither given any security nor given any loans during the year.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as per the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed thereunder, and accordingly, the provisions of Clause (v) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed accounts and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, related to manufacture of specialty petroleum products and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, cess or/and any other material statutory dues wherever applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues outstanding in respect of Income-tax, VAT, Excise duty, Service tax, Custom duty, Goods and Service tax, Cess or/and any other material statutory dues wherever applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following;

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (INR in Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Duty 0.40 FY 2016-17 The Commissioner Appeals CGST & Central Excise Commissioner ate, Surat. Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Duty 0.28* FY 2017-18 The Commissioner Appeals CGST & Central Excise Commissioner ate, Ahmedabad. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 13.33 FY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

* CESTAT has issued a favourable verdict on 5th April, 2024 in favour of the company.

viii. In our opinion, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks. The Company do not have any borrowings from financial institutions, government or dues to debenture holders.

b) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries

f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

x. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause (xii) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors, requiring compliance with Section 192 of the Companies Act.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate

Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.