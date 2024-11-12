|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|PANAMA PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended September 30 2024; and consider the payment of an interim dividend for the financial year ending March 31 2025 We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 12, 2024 ,inter-alia approved the following ; The Un-Audited Consolidated & Standalone financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2024; and The Payment of interim dividend of 2 Per Equity Share of 2 each (100%) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, November 22, 2024, and the dividend will be paid to the shareholders on, November 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|PANAMA PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter-alia approved and taken on record the Un-Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The copy of the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, is enclosed herewith, along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|PANAMA PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ year ended March 31 2024 and Recommend a final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|PANAMA PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter/Nine Months ended December 31 2023 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today inter-alia approved the Un-Audited Consolidated & Standalone financial results for the quarter/ nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
