SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹91.05
Prev. Close₹91.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹254.51
Day's High₹91.73
Day's Low₹89.54
52 Week's High₹113
52 Week's Low₹45.95
Book Value₹35.14
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,649.61
P/E277.39
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.03
59.03
64.99
57.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
972.69
966.07
736.83
629.71
Net Worth
1,031.72
1,025.1
801.82
687.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,464.26
1,277.27
1,187.41
1,175.79
yoy growth (%)
14.63
7.56
0.98
-6.93
Raw materials
-756.09
-635.96
-597.12
-591.87
As % of sales
51.63
49.79
50.28
50.33
Employee costs
-133.12
-122.51
-114.67
-102.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.67
-39.65
-49.09
25.01
Depreciation
-87.37
-87.2
-87.79
-67.92
Tax paid
-9.88
12.89
28.89
-4.86
Working capital
94.71
-86.87
41.48
-78.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.63
7.56
0.98
-6.93
Op profit growth
43.04
16.41
-12.79
-4.11
EBIT growth
96.69
53.7
-45.93
-3.72
Net profit growth
-114.17
32.47
-200.26
17.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
657.5
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,954.65
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561.1
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.03
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.44
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Bakul Jain
Managing Director
Vivek Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Krishnamoorthy Krishnan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mahesh Vennelkanti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dilip Darji
Independent Director
Poornima K Prabhu
Chairman Emeritus
Pramod Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Sujata Rangnekar
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Ashish Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DCW Ltd
Summary
DCW Limited (Formally Dhrangadhra Chemical Works Limited) is a leading chemical powerhouse built over eight decades on the foundation of innovation. Incorporated in January, 1939, taking over Indias first Soda Ash Factories in Dhanghadra, Gujarat by the present promoters under the Late Sahu Shriyans Prasad Jain, it is now amongst the countrys fastest-growing multi-product, multi-location chemical companies. With a successful record of innovation and pioneering new products and processes, the Company has a leading presence in the Chlor-Akali, Soa Ash, and PVC business segments. DCW has two manufacturing units located at Dhrangadhra, Gujarat and at Sahupuram, Tamil Nadu. The Company presently manufactures Soda Ash, Caustic Soda, PVC Resins, Soda Bicarbonates, Trichloroethylene, Synthetic Rutile, Titox, Utox, Bromine, Bromide and a few other chemicals. The Company also introduced a range of home products like packaged spices, flour and iodised salt. The Company is one of the six major producers of PVC and accounts nearly 10% of total market share in India. In Caustic Soda it is having 15% market share in South India.In Apr.93, Pantape Magnetics was amalgamated with the company. It came out with a rights issue and a GDR issue in 1994, to install 30-MW power plant and expand the PVC plant by increasing the capacity from 42,000 tpa to 60,000 tpa. The expansion of the PVC plant was completed in 1994-95. It entered into an agreement with Lego Overseas, Denmark, to market their educat
Read More
The DCW Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCW Ltd is ₹2649.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DCW Ltd is 277.39 and 2.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCW Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCW Ltd is ₹45.95 and ₹113 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DCW Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.74%, 3 Years at 27.56%, 1 Year at 58.75%, 6 Month at 63.72%, 3 Month at -13.08% and 1 Month at -11.46%.
