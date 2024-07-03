Summary

DCW Limited (Formally Dhrangadhra Chemical Works Limited) is a leading chemical powerhouse built over eight decades on the foundation of innovation. Incorporated in January, 1939, taking over Indias first Soda Ash Factories in Dhanghadra, Gujarat by the present promoters under the Late Sahu Shriyans Prasad Jain, it is now amongst the countrys fastest-growing multi-product, multi-location chemical companies. With a successful record of innovation and pioneering new products and processes, the Company has a leading presence in the Chlor-Akali, Soa Ash, and PVC business segments. DCW has two manufacturing units located at Dhrangadhra, Gujarat and at Sahupuram, Tamil Nadu. The Company presently manufactures Soda Ash, Caustic Soda, PVC Resins, Soda Bicarbonates, Trichloroethylene, Synthetic Rutile, Titox, Utox, Bromine, Bromide and a few other chemicals. The Company also introduced a range of home products like packaged spices, flour and iodised salt. The Company is one of the six major producers of PVC and accounts nearly 10% of total market share in India. In Caustic Soda it is having 15% market share in South India.In Apr.93, Pantape Magnetics was amalgamated with the company. It came out with a rights issue and a GDR issue in 1994, to install 30-MW power plant and expand the PVC plant by increasing the capacity from 42,000 tpa to 60,000 tpa. The expansion of the PVC plant was completed in 1994-95. It entered into an agreement with Lego Overseas, Denmark, to market their educat

