DCW Ltd Share Price

89.77
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open91.05
  • Day's High91.73
  • 52 Wk High113
  • Prev. Close91.44
  • Day's Low89.54
  • 52 Wk Low 45.95
  • Turnover (lac)254.51
  • P/E277.39
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value35.14
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,649.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

DCW Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

91.05

Prev. Close

91.44

Turnover(Lac.)

254.51

Day's High

91.73

Day's Low

89.54

52 Week's High

113

52 Week's Low

45.95

Book Value

35.14

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,649.61

P/E

277.39

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

DCW Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 22 Sep, 2023

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

DCW Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

DCW plans ₹140 Crore investment for increasing PVC capacity

DCW plans ₹140 Crore investment for increasing PVC capacity

18 Oct 2024|10:22 AM

CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

DCW Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.85%

Non-Promoter- 11.26%

Institutions: 11.26%

Non-Institutions: 43.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DCW Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.03

59.03

64.99

57.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

972.69

966.07

736.83

629.71

Net Worth

1,031.72

1,025.1

801.82

687.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,464.26

1,277.27

1,187.41

1,175.79

yoy growth (%)

14.63

7.56

0.98

-6.93

Raw materials

-756.09

-635.96

-597.12

-591.87

As % of sales

51.63

49.79

50.28

50.33

Employee costs

-133.12

-122.51

-114.67

-102.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.67

-39.65

-49.09

25.01

Depreciation

-87.37

-87.2

-87.79

-67.92

Tax paid

-9.88

12.89

28.89

-4.86

Working capital

94.71

-86.87

41.48

-78.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.63

7.56

0.98

-6.93

Op profit growth

43.04

16.41

-12.79

-4.11

EBIT growth

96.69

53.7

-45.93

-3.72

Net profit growth

-114.17

32.47

-200.26

17.67

No Record Found

DCW Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

657.5

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,954.65

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561.1

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.03

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.44

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DCW Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Bakul Jain

Managing Director

Vivek Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Krishnamoorthy Krishnan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mahesh Vennelkanti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dilip Darji

Independent Director

Poornima K Prabhu

Chairman Emeritus

Pramod Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Sujata Rangnekar

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Ashish Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DCW Ltd

Summary

Summary

DCW Limited (Formally Dhrangadhra Chemical Works Limited) is a leading chemical powerhouse built over eight decades on the foundation of innovation. Incorporated in January, 1939, taking over Indias first Soda Ash Factories in Dhanghadra, Gujarat by the present promoters under the Late Sahu Shriyans Prasad Jain, it is now amongst the countrys fastest-growing multi-product, multi-location chemical companies. With a successful record of innovation and pioneering new products and processes, the Company has a leading presence in the Chlor-Akali, Soa Ash, and PVC business segments. DCW has two manufacturing units located at Dhrangadhra, Gujarat and at Sahupuram, Tamil Nadu. The Company presently manufactures Soda Ash, Caustic Soda, PVC Resins, Soda Bicarbonates, Trichloroethylene, Synthetic Rutile, Titox, Utox, Bromine, Bromide and a few other chemicals. The Company also introduced a range of home products like packaged spices, flour and iodised salt. The Company is one of the six major producers of PVC and accounts nearly 10% of total market share in India. In Caustic Soda it is having 15% market share in South India.In Apr.93, Pantape Magnetics was amalgamated with the company. It came out with a rights issue and a GDR issue in 1994, to install 30-MW power plant and expand the PVC plant by increasing the capacity from 42,000 tpa to 60,000 tpa. The expansion of the PVC plant was completed in 1994-95. It entered into an agreement with Lego Overseas, Denmark, to market their educat
Company FAQs

What is the DCW Ltd share price today?

The DCW Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of DCW Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCW Ltd is ₹2649.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DCW Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DCW Ltd is 277.39 and 2.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DCW Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCW Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCW Ltd is ₹45.95 and ₹113 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DCW Ltd?

DCW Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.74%, 3 Years at 27.56%, 1 Year at 58.75%, 6 Month at 63.72%, 3 Month at -13.08% and 1 Month at -11.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DCW Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DCW Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.86 %
Institutions - 11.27 %
Public - 43.87 %

