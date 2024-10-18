|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|DCW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Board Meeting Outcome
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Poornima Prabhu as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Woman Director Appointment of Ms. Poornima Prabhu as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Woman Director
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|DCW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended June 30, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|DCW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Audit Report for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Statement for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Approval of application for re-classification from Promoter Group to Public category as approved in the Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|DCW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.