DCW Ltd Board Meeting

DCW CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
DCW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Board Meeting Outcome
Board Meeting19 Sep 202419 Sep 2024
Appointment of Ms. Poornima Prabhu as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Woman Director Appointment of Ms. Poornima Prabhu as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Woman Director
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
DCW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended June 30, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20247 May 2024
DCW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Audit Report for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Statement for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Approval of application for re-classification from Promoter Group to Public category as approved in the Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
DCW LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

DCW: Related News

DCW plans ₹140 Crore investment for increasing PVC capacity

DCW plans ₹140 Crore investment for increasing PVC capacity

18 Oct 2024|10:22 AM

CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.

