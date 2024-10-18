iifl-logo-icon 1
DCW Ltd Balance Sheet

84
(-3.14%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.03

59.03

64.99

57.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

972.69

966.07

736.83

629.71

Net Worth

1,031.72

1,025.1

801.82

687.2

Minority Interest

Debt

438.97

508.28

555.81

624.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

204.01

206.9

207.35

212.83

Total Liabilities

1,674.7

1,740.28

1,564.98

1,524.18

Fixed Assets

1,352.56

1,355.7

1,360.16

1,410.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.7

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

94.42

102.46

134.63

151.28

Networking Capital

38.56

113.71

-42.25

-160.3

Inventories

376.54

344.62

247.09

169.09

Inventory Days

42.14

Sundry Debtors

114.2

132.86

116.47

95.2

Debtor Days

23.73

Other Current Assets

56.09

61.74

67.09

77.76

Sundry Creditors

-345.38

-287.62

-310.36

-313.88

Creditor Days

78.24

Other Current Liabilities

-162.89

-137.89

-162.55

-188.47

Cash

169.46

168.4

112.44

122.45

Total Assets

1,674.7

1,740.28

1,564.98

1,524.17

DCW : related Articles

DCW plans ₹140 Crore investment for increasing PVC capacity

18 Oct 2024|10:22 AM

CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.

