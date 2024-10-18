DCW Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.03
59.03
64.99
57.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
972.69
966.07
736.83
629.71
Net Worth
1,031.72
1,025.1
801.82
687.2
Minority Interest
Debt
438.97
508.28
555.81
624.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
204.01
206.9
207.35
212.83
Total Liabilities
1,674.7
1,740.28
1,564.98
1,524.18
Fixed Assets
1,352.56
1,355.7
1,360.16
1,410.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.7
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
94.42
102.46
134.63
151.28
Networking Capital
38.56
113.71
-42.25
-160.3
Inventories
376.54
344.62
247.09
169.09
Inventory Days
42.14
Sundry Debtors
114.2
132.86
116.47
95.2
Debtor Days
23.73
Other Current Assets
56.09
61.74
67.09
77.76
Sundry Creditors
-345.38
-287.62
-310.36
-313.88
Creditor Days
78.24
Other Current Liabilities
-162.89
-137.89
-162.55
-188.47
Cash
169.46
168.4
112.44
122.45
Total Assets
1,674.7
1,740.28
1,564.98
1,524.17
CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.Read More
