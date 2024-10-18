Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,464.26
1,277.27
1,187.41
1,175.79
yoy growth (%)
14.63
7.56
0.98
-6.93
Raw materials
-756.09
-635.96
-597.12
-591.87
As % of sales
51.63
49.79
50.28
50.33
Employee costs
-133.12
-122.51
-114.67
-102.16
As % of sales
9.09
9.59
9.65
8.68
Other costs
-365.65
-372.41
-349.88
-337.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.97
29.15
29.46
28.71
Operating profit
209.38
146.38
125.73
144.18
OPM
14.29
11.46
10.58
12.26
Depreciation
-87.37
-87.2
-87.79
-67.92
Interest expense
-119.67
-107.45
-93.19
-56.57
Other income
11.33
8.62
6.17
5.32
Profit before tax
13.67
-39.65
-49.09
25.01
Taxes
-9.88
12.89
28.89
-4.86
Tax rate
-72.26
-32.51
-58.84
-19.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.79
-26.76
-20.2
20.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.79
-26.76
-20.2
20.14
yoy growth (%)
-114.17
32.47
-200.26
17.67
NPM
0.25
-2.09
-1.7
1.71
CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.