|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.36
-0.16
12.13
Op profit growth
-49.83
-48.1
99.11
EBIT growth
-81.66
-60.07
149.26
Net profit growth
-115.63
-63.88
242
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.15
9.72
18.71
10.53
EBIT margin
1.15
5.97
14.94
6.72
Net profit margin
-0.47
2.85
7.89
2.59
RoCE
1.03
6.25
18.32
RoNW
-0.26
1.74
5.49
RoA
-0.1
0.74
2.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
1.74
4.94
1.45
Dividend per share
0
0.36
0.36
0.36
Cash EPS
-2.71
-0.62
2.47
-0.99
Book value per share
26.23
26.52
25.15
21
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
6.81
2.56
7.02
P/CEPS
-6.19
-18.91
5.1
-10.18
P/B
0.64
0.44
0.5
0.48
EV/EBIDTA
17.01
7.03
3.19
4.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
23.31
8.41
27.71
Tax payout
27.77
-27.42
-33.38
-32.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
27.47
25.76
22.89
Inventory days
53.71
59.84
53.5
Creditor days
-33.2
-27.78
-20.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.77
-2.93
-6.17
-2.34
Net debt / equity
1.38
1.2
1.01
1.03
Net debt / op. profit
11.95
5.17
2.16
3.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.11
-51.15
-43.07
-49.74
Employee costs
-7.34
-6.23
-6.7
-5.08
Other costs
-32.38
-32.88
-31.5
-34.63
CPVC is a versatile thermoplastic utilised in the production of hot and cold water pipes, industrial liquid handling, and other applications.Read More
